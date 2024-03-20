Google to build $1 billion data center in Kansas City





KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) – Another major investment is coming to Kansas City.

Google announced Wednesday morning that it will invest $1 billion in new data centers, expand its skilled trades career development program to the region, and contribute to the North Kansas City School District's alternative education STEAM program.

The company also announced it will work with Evergy to power the site and Ranger Power and DE Shaw Renewable Investments (DESRI) to bring 400 megawatts of carbon-free energy to the grid.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson said Google's selection of the Kansas City area is another example of the state's ability to attract and support world-class companies. Our skilled workforce, excellent infrastructure and excellent business environment continue to attract investment from major employers. We welcome Google to Missouri and look forward to its positive impact on our growing high-tech sector.

Google announced it has selected Kansas City, Missouri, for its new $1 billion data center. (Joe Hennessy, KCTV5) Also read: Coalition of low-wage workers speaks out against Royals stadium sales tax

Google's data centers help people and organizations around the world power digital services like Google Cloud, Workspace (including Gmail, Docs, Sheets, and more), Search, Maps, and more.

“It feels like the Super Bowl went into overtime and we won,” Hunt Midwest President Ola Reynolds said.

Google announced it is bringing its Skilled Trades and Readiness (STAR) program to the Kansas City area. The company is working with the Missouri Works Initiative and the Urban League to help increase the entry-level pipeline in the skilled trades industry with a focus on underrepresented communities, the release states. . All STAR pre-employment programs are paid training programs that provide networking opportunities that help participants get hired directly on local construction projects.

A technology staple known around the world will soon be in our backyard.

“This is going to be a very progressive infrastructure, what we call all the equipment that powers the internet,” Google executive Monique Picou said. We call it the technology infrastructure, and that's what was going to be built here.

They estimate that a total of more than 1,400 employees will be here, expanding KC's technology industry.

If we don't build infrastructure in our state, these companies won't come here and it's that simple, Governor Parson said.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said Kansas City continues to be one of the nation's fastest-growing technology markets thanks to its prime location and thousands of hard-working, skilled workers. He said he is doing so. Our joint efforts with Google are a strong reflection of Kansas City's success in global industry and our future as an international technology capital.

The technology company supports the needs of the North Kansas City School District by donating more than $100,000 to the STEAM Center, which equips high school students with the skills needed to tackle the future's greatest challenges and opportunities across a variety of sectors. Then he announced.

It's going to be very good for the school, very, very good, Picou said. We need to re-educate the population we have now, right? These are good jobs and everything we do is above a living wage. It was really important to us that it was good and we tried to make sure it was interesting to students and people.

Also read: Liberty voters decide on $60 million in newly renovated community amenities

Copyright 2024 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kctv5.com/2024/03/20/google-build-1-billion-data-center-kansas-city/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos