Banks prioritize profits over investment in technology and innovation





Personal banking is a two-tiered sector with limited competition and no disruptive forces to advance consumer interests. This comes from the first inquiry into personal banking services in Aotearoa led by the Commerce Commission.

The study found that banks are clearly focused on maintaining profit margins, resulting in a continued lack of investment in core technology platforms.

It also said that the level of innovation is low, market share is stable and profitability levels are sustained.

And that not only do customers have difficulty accessing basic bank accounts, but customers who have difficulty understanding their banks' terms and interest rates and comparing products and services are disproportionately affected. There was found.

The committee heard that some Mori-san may be disproportionately affected by factors that also affect other consumers.

Commerce Committee chair John Small said “continued disruption needs to bite” to address the clear lack of aggressive competition from big banks that is crowding out Kiwi consumers. .

A Commerce Commission investigation found that banks are clearly focused on maintaining profit margins, and the industry lacks the disruptive force to drive change.

But 1News business correspondent Katie Bradford said the findings were “probably not a surprise to anyone” and said there were many things the government should consider from the report.

It gets a lot of attention, but it affects everyone.

Mr Bradford said there would be pressure on both banks and the government to decide how to respond, and suggested it would be interesting to see whether banks would admit to wrongdoing.

[The banks] They are always very defensive about the big profits they make.

New Zealand banks enjoy high profits

Mr Small said compared to other countries, New Zealand banks maintained a “stable two-tier oligopoly” status quo and enjoyed sustained higher profitability compared to their global peers.

“In a well-functioning banking market, we would expect strong competition to drive innovation and customer choice, rather than a price-competition strategy like we see here in New Zealand, resulting in a very stable market share. .

“The lack of disruptive force in our banking market means that competition between the big players is sporadic and unsustainable.”

Mr Small said that although there are periods of relatively intense competition between large banks, this tends to be related to events such as interest rate changes that cause price competition, rather than price competition.

Banking sector gross profit in 2023 increased by 0.3% to a record $7.21 billion. Net interest income and profit margins increased, but operating expenses also rose, RNZ reported earlier this month.

Draft recommendations

Mr Small said the commission's draft recommendations were aimed at promoting lasting competition.

A particular issue concerned access to capital to build housing on forest freehold land. The draft recommendations include measures to address these concerns.

For the industry to improve the capital position of small providers and Kiwibank, accelerate progress on open banking, ensure the regulatory environment better supports competition and allows consumers to better enjoy the benefits of competition. I asked.

The draft report will be subject to consultation before the final report is published in August 2024.

Consultations will begin on March 22nd and end on April 18th.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.1news.co.nz/2024/03/21/banks-prioritising-profit-over-investment-in-tech-innovation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos