Maximize CTV performance with Display & Video 360 and Disney





Starting in April, Display & Video 360 will be one of the first demand-side platforms (DSPs) to integrate with DRAX, creating the foundation to streamline premium inventory for marketers across industries. Among other benefits, advertisers will be able to re-engage their audiences with Disney inventory using Publisher Advertiser Identity Adjustment (PAIR), sourced from Disney's audience graph. Let's take a closer look at all the opportunities this presents for advertisers.

Maximize reach and ROI with Disney, YouTube, and more

By leveraging Disney's high-quality inventory and audiences at scale, which complements existing audiences available through Display & Video 360's CTV inventory, advertisers can increase their reach and influence on Hulu, Disney+, YouTube, and more. can be maximized.

With more actionable bid requests from Disney, DRAX integration also enables greater frequency control and consolidated reporting across advertisers across streaming purchases. This allows you to use your streaming funds more effectively.

Reach your ideal audience with insights powered by Disney

A deeper connection with Disney creates more ways to connect with high-value audiences while creating greater impact for the brand. Immediately after DRAX's integration, advertisers will be able to use his Disneys Audience Graph as a source to enable and measure audiences validated by first-party data using his PAIR. This allows advertisers to connect with the most engaged audiences across Disney's portfolio in a privacy-friendly way.

Run campaigns quickly and save time and resources

This update also brings new opportunities for efficient campaign execution. For example, advertisers will soon be able to secure instant deals on Disney inventory and quickly create reservations using Disney context and audience segments. Disney is also increasing its presence in the Display & Video 360 Marketplace for smoother access to its CTV inventory.

We are very pleased to be able to further develop our relationship with Disney. By working together, we will be able to bring even greater value and opportunity to advertisers. Contact your Display & Video 360 account team today.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://blog.google/products/marketingplatform/360/maximize-ctv-performance-with-display-video-360-and-disney/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos