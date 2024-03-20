Leading cutting-edge medical innovation





Shuimu Dongfang adopts a high-end medical equipment contract design and manufacturing outsourcing (CDMO) platform to customize products for clients.

China's medical device industry is rapidly expanding, with high-end innovations such as medical robots filling critical gaps in the domestic market. In response to increasing demand, Beijing Shuizu Dongfang Medical Technology Co., Ltd. (Dongfang Shuimeng) has emerged as a core player. We provide contract design and manufacturing outsourcing (CDMO) services that enable companies to develop cutting-edge products efficiently and affordably.

Founded in 2017 and recognized as a national high-tech enterprise, Shuimu Dongfang has quickly become a leader in Beijing's medical device ecosystem. Shuimu Dongfang has more than 20 world-class medical device projects, including 1 unicorn (a private start-up with a valuation of over $1 billion), 12 domestic high-tech companies, and 7 products with NMPA III registration. and has proven to be highly influential. industry.

Medical device fields such as medical robots, medical image processing, energy therapy, nuclear medicine, precision surgical instruments, AI-assisted diagnostic systems, and in vitro diagnostics play an important role. However, the industry faces challenges such as producing a diverse range of products in small batches, managing high investments and long development cycles.

Binbin Wang, general manager of Shuimu Dongfang, said that the main focus is on reducing costs and increasing efficiency in research and production, and to address diverse needs at different stages of development, a wide range of resources and Both require a healthy development ecosystem.

The company addresses these challenges by providing comprehensive CDMO services from research and development to production, testing, registration and marketing. Shuimu Dongfang helps clients reduce costs and speed time to market. His unique CDMO+X service model combines contract research and production with additional support such as clinical resources and investment support. This customized approach has shortened prototype iteration cycles by more than 50%, increased efficiency by 80%, and reduced development costs by 60%, Wang explains.

For a total knee arthroplasty design project, Shuimu Dongfang developed a structured light scanning workstation, implemented intelligent algorithms to address prosthesis modeling challenges, and achieved an optimal tool workstation.

Another project targets a potential injection site: the suprachoroidal space to treat eye diseases. Mr. Shuimu Dongfang designed the microinjection device, conducted rigorous validation tests, and after biological safety evaluation and type inspection, he produced 1,000 sets of samples.

The company's management team has extensive research and development experience, especially in innovative and high-demand products, Wang said. More than 60% have advanced degrees in fields such as engineering, AI, and clinical medicine. They provide an excellent talent pool for the domestic CDMO sector when serving large healthcare companies and multinational corporations.

Partnerships with leading clinical hospitals, academic research institutes, high-end medical device companies, and government departments have also fostered an innovative ecosystem and further strengthened our market position.

The company will continue to focus primarily on international CDMO services and plans to expand its regional presence by establishing branch centers in key locations. The company also plans to expand its products and services from medical robots to nuclear medicine and energy therapy, high-end medical imaging, implantable medical devices, in vitro diagnostics, and more, Wang said.

