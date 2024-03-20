Partnering with Disney, Google, and Trade Desk to sell streaming ads to a wider audience





The Walt Disney Co. is partnering with two major programmatic retailers to expand its advertising base on Hulu and Disney+.

The entertainment giant, which also operates ABC and ESPN, has an agreement with Google's Display & Video 360 and The Trade Desk that will give it access to streaming ad inventory across the two platforms and a wider range of marketers, including nationally as well as regionally. He said it would be easier for people to use it. local.

“Disney's goal is to enable advertisers to transact with the freedom and flexibility that best suits their business needs,” Jamie Power, senior vice president of addressable sales at Disney Advertising, said in a statement. . “Owning our proprietary technology stack allows us to build a direct path between our premium inventory and the industry's leading media buying platforms, simplifying the way we buy and sell advertising at Disney while delivering superior results for our clients. We can provide the desired effect.”

In March 2021, the company announced something called DRAX (Disney's Real-Time Ad Exchange). More TV networks are trying to lure smaller advertisers into streaming video, aware that many of the big marketers they've relied on are taking money away from traditional TV. and assign them to digital video venues. The interactive nature of streaming gives subscribers more control over what they watch and how they watch it, leaving room for local and regional marketers to run commercials next to popular video selections. there is. Much of this is done programmatically and in real time by algorithms tailored to the desires of specific types of consumers and viewers.

Disney said the Trade Desk's agreement with Google creates “a simpler, more streamlined approach to purchasing that can be applied across Disney's streaming portfolio, including Hulu and Disney+.”

