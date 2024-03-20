Gallery: Yumas' role in research, innovation and impact





Members of the Office of Research, Innovation and Impact (RII) leadership team enjoyed an educational tour of the University of Arizona's key assets and partnerships in Yuma on January 18 and 19. Yuma plays an important role in feeding the nation, making the University of Arizona essential to many communities. Method.

State Representative Tim Dunn and Growers Company President and CEO Sonny Rodriguez led the RII Group in Yumas farming, which began as workers arrived at the produce fields before sunrise. We took a comprehensive tour of the landscape. Focus areas include harvesting and food safety, with environmental science expert and professor Channa Locke.

Interim Senior Vice President for Research and Innovation Elliott Chu said the research and innovation we champion in Yuma can be applied to countless other regions around the world. We are making Arizona a world leader in innovative technologies and climate-resilient sustainable agriculture and food production practices.

Yuma is known as the Winter Salad Bowl, and the University of Arizona focuses on possibilities, not limitations. Mr. Chu's visit to Yuma was also joined by his senior RII leaders, including:

Sangita Judge, Vice President of Research Operations Peter Reiners, Interim Vice President of Research Centers and Institutes Doug Hockstad, Vice President of Tech Launch Arizona Carol Stewart, Vice President of Tech Parks Arizona Lisa Romero, Vice President of Research Communications and Marketing Jane Sargent; Assistant Director of Local and Regional Support, Government and Community Relations, University of Arizona

University of Arizona students, faculty, and staff from multiple disciplines during a tour of the Yuma Agriculture Center led by Tanya Hodges, regional academic program manager and executive director of business initiatives and grant development at the University of Arizona, Yuma. shared research highlights.

The RII delegation also visited the Yuma County Cooperative Extension, the Yuma Plant Pathology Institute, and the Yuma Desert Agricultural Excellence Center (YCEDA), guided by YCEDA Interim Executive Director Stephanie Srinksi. University of Arizona researchers demonstrated research in the areas of arboriculture, entomology, field testing, and agricultural engineering.

The senior leadership team then discussed potential opportunities for a workforce development partnership with the Arizona Western College leadership team. Also, Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholas, Greater Yuma Economic Development Corporation Interim President and CEO Greg LaVan, Yuma's Smith Farms Company President Mark Smith, and other companies. We also collaborated with local leaders, including:

The visit highlighted the importance of the Arizona-centered university's collaborative approach to research and innovation in solving pressing and complex challenges across Southern Arizona and beyond.

