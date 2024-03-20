Google rebuilds Fitbit's image as users claim planned obsolescence





Enlarge / Google Fitbit Charge 5.

fit bit

Google completed its acquisition of Fitbit in 2021. Since then, the tech giant has made a number of changes to its wearable brand, including an upcoming update announced this week. But while Google rebuilds its fitness tracker business, some longtime users are regretting their Fitbit purchases and fear Google's practices will lead them to buy their next fitness tracker elsewhere. I have my doubts.

Generative AI is coming to Fitbit (of course)

As is customary for consumer technology announcements, Google's latest Fitbit announcement attempts to convince users of the wonders of generative AI and how it can change gadgets for the better. It looked like. In a blog post yesterday, Google's Chief Health Officer, Dr. Karen DeSalvo, announced that Fitbit Premium subscribers will be able to test AI features later this year (Google has not disclosed the timing). Is not).

“You'll be able to ask questions in a natural way and create graphs that will help you understand your data more deeply, such as digging deeper into active zone minutes and their correlation with your results. “Sleep is rejuvenating,” she wrote.

DeSalvo's post includes an example of a user asking the chatbot if there is a connection between sleep and activity, and notes that the AI feature is available to “a limited number of people enrolled in the Fitbit Labs program. available only to Android users.” Fitbit mobile app. ”

Google shared this image as an example of what Fitbit's generative AI capabilities could look like in the future.

Fitbit is also working with the Google Research team and “health and wellness experts, physicians, and certified coaches” to create large language models (LLMs) for upcoming Fitbit mobile app features that pull data from Fitbit and Pixel devices. is being developed, DeSalvo said. The announcement follows Google's decision to stop selling Fitbits in regions where it doesn't sell Pixels and remove the tracker from shelves in a reported 29 countries.

In a blog post yesterday, Yossi Matias, Google's vice president of engineering and research, said the company is using LLM to examine sleep irregularities and “inform behavior on how to change your sleep environment.” He said he would like to add personalized coaching features, such as the ability to make suggestions. Training intensity. ”

Google's Fitbit is building its LLM on the Gemini model, which is calibrated with anonymized data from unspecified “research case studies,” Mathias said, adding that “for example, mock They were using exams to test their performance,” he added.

Gemini, which Google released in December, has been criticized for producing historically inaccurate images. Google removed the feature last month and released a revised version after users complained that various races and ethnicities were inaccurately portrayed in prompts such as Nazi members and medieval English kings. announced that it would be released “soon.” Fitbit's product leader suggested that such issues will not arise because Fitbit's LLM has been tested by users before its official rollout, CNET reported.

Other recent changes to Fitbit include a name adjustment from Fitbit by Google to Google Fitbit, as spotted by 9to5Google this week.

Enlarge / Screenshot of the Fitbit homepage.

Combined with the other changes Google has brought to Fitbit over the past two years, the removal of most social features, the ability to sync with your computer, a browser-based SDK for app development, and the ability to give users access to Google before Google shut everything down. This includes forcing you to log in with your account. His Fitbit account in 2025 Fitbit, like many acquired companies, is offering longtime customers a different experience than before the acquisition.

disappointed customer

Meanwhile, customers, especially Charge 5 users, are wondering if the next fitness tracker will be made by Fitbit Google Fitbit.

For example, we reported in January that users were claiming that their Charge 5's battery suddenly started draining quickly after installing a firmware update that Fitbit released in December. As of this writing, one thread discussing this issue on Fitbit's support forums has 33 pages of comments on him. Google told the BBC in January that it didn't know what the problem was, but knew it wasn't related to firmware. Google has not provided further explanation since then. The company did not respond to multiple requests for comment from Ars Technica. In the meantime, users continue to encounter issues and report them on Fitbit's forums. According to user comments, all Google has done is offer a discount or a replacement if the device is under warranty.

“This is called planned obsolescence. I'm upgrading to a watch tracker from another company. I wish Fitbit hadn't been sold to Google,” forum user Sean77024 wrote yesterday. I wrote this on the support forum.

Other companies like 2MeFamilyFlyer have also accused Fitbit of planning to discontinue the Charge 5. 2MeFamilyFlyer said it is looking for a Fitbit replacement.

The Charge 5, which was replaced by the Charge 6 on October 12th, continues to have issues, and many, like Reneeshawgo on Fitbit's forums and PC World senior editor Alaina Yee, say Fitbit devices aren't meant to last long. Some people have said that. Yee wrote in January that “Fitbits should be considered available for one year in the US and two years in regions with better warranties.”

For many people, a year or two is not enough, even if Fitbit has trendy AI features.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2024/03/google-reshapes-fitbit-in-its-image-as-users-allege-planned-obsolescence/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

