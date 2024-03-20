Crunching the numbers: New data on Utah student well-being, skills gap crisis, and technology use





The Social Institute, whose mission is to help millions of students navigate the social world, including social media and technology, in positive, healthy, and characterful ways, is the 2024 Student Insights Report. Published “Social Media, Technology, and the Current State''. Events affect student well-being. This report reflects insights shared by more than 29,000 students in TSI's annual student survey and more than 1 million responses from #WinAtSocial, a K-12 collaborative learning platform. This is the largest data set of its kind, covering grades 3 through 12. It spans the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

Each year, the Social Institute challenges students across the country to learn about trending apps, positive ways to navigate common but complex social situations, everyday challenges faced online and offline, and adult knowledge about health, social media, and technology. We're asking you to share your insights on things you should do and more. Educators can use this insight to better understand their students and improve school culture and community well-being.

Among this year's major discoveries are:

Most students get their first smartphone at age 11 73% of students say social media is the most common way they get news 87% of 9th to 12th graders say social media is the most common way they get news 60% of 6th-8th graders say media helps them explore hobbies and interests 61% of 3rd-5th graders say social media helps them do better in school

Founder Laura Tierney said, “These insights are invaluable to educators, because the more we understand our students, the more effectively they can navigate the social world, including social media and technology. “This is because we will be able to promote the health, well-being and future success of our students.” CEO of the Social Institute. As a team of digital natives and educators, we have seen firsthand how this ever-changing and complex world of technology impacts our students.

Other key findings by students include:

48 percent of 6th graders said they would call out if a family member was using a cell phone while driving 49% of 7th graders said they would call out within 10 minutes or more of receiving a message 64% of 10th graders say their social media profiles truly reflect who they are

The survey also asked students how they respond to specific situations on social media, such as dealing with explicit content or dealing with mean behavior in group chats. To learn more and view his full 2024 report with additional insights, visit https://app.hubspot.com/documents/7235441/view/723211956?accessId=cf7165.

YouScience, a leading technology provider dedicated to solving the skills gap crisis for students and employers, and Black, a 501c3 nonprofit organization that supports fair representation for Black girls in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). Girls Do STEM announced this release today. Overview of the 2024 Black Student and Her STEM Report. This new report reveals that Black students across the country are uninterested in pursuing in-demand STEM careers despite having an aptitude for them. This indicates that a large gap in career exposure exists, likely due to underrepresentation of her STEM career.

Career exposure gaps are measured by differences in students' aptitudes and interests, identifying careers that students have not previously experienced and which careers may be a good fit. Most notably, the 2024 Black Student and His STEM report found:

75% exposure gap in advanced manufacturing 57% exposure gap in health sciences 56% exposure gap in finance 53% exposure gap in architecture and construction 51% exposure gap in computers and technology

The 2024 Black Students and STEM Report combines data from YouScience and Black Girls Do STEM to highlight gaps in Black students' career exposure to in-demand STEM careers and the importance of programs that address those gaps. Masu. The report analyzed anonymized data from 328,000 black American middle and high school students who used YouScience's aptitude and career discovery tools from 2019 to 2023. It is the only scientifically backed tool that applies computerized performance measurement of aptitude, interest, and AI-powered algorithms. Even activities that help all students, regardless of race or gender, identify the best fit for their career.

Historically, Black representation in STEM-related fields has been limited. As of 2021, the percentage of STEM employees who are Black is 9%, up from 7% in 2011. While this increase is positive, new solutions are needed to help Black students explore their STEM-related education and careers earlier.

“As a Black woman in STEM fields, I have seen firsthand the lack of representation of women, especially Black women, in high-demand career fields. But I have long wondered about solutions to this problem. has felt that it is about redefining the education of black students through access to informal learning environments that affirm their identity. Therefore, they understand the full range of their aptitudes, and also We understand the full range of possible careers,” said Cynthia Chapple, founder and CEO of Black Girls Do STEM. “Working with YouScience confirms that idea by truly demonstrating the potential of our students based on their unique and personal aptitudes.”

While both Black male and female students have an aptitude for STEM careers, a particularly large exposure gap exists for female students, the report found.

88% more black female students have an aptitude for a career in advanced manufacturing than an interest 73% more black female students have an aptitude for a career in computers and technology than an interest 72% more of black female students have more aptitude for architecture and construction careers than interest.

“For decades, Black students have faced inequities that have impacted their education and careers. It is essential to recognize that Black students are well-qualified for all STEM careers; The glaring exposure gap remains a formidable challenge due to lack of resources and lack of representation. By closing the exposure gap and doing so early in their education, society can ensure that Black students have access to all the opportunities available to them. “We can connect them to education, career paths and programs that can help them understand and develop more skills and understanding,” said founder Edson Barton. CEO of Uscience. “One of the most notable programs that helps close the gap for students is Black Girls Do STEM. This organization and Cynthia Chapple are committed to helping female students learn and create the ability to pursue their STEM careers. , we work diligently to provide opportunities to build confidence.”

Click here to access the full findings of the 2024 Black Students and STEM report, as well as recommendations from YouScience and Black Girls Do STEM on how to address the career exposure gap in STEM.

Connected Nation (CN), in partnership with Utah Education Network (UEN), has released the fifth edition of the Utah School Technology Inventory. This is a statewide report that compiles key data on technology usage and gaps in UEN schools. This national nonprofit organization tracks how technology is being used in Utah school districts and charter schools and how teachers and students are accessing digital materials, devices, and platforms. , has been working with UEN for nearly a decade. Inventory participation is now 100% again.

“From 2015 to 2023, a partnership between UEN and Connected Nation conducted these inventories every other fall,” said Corey Stokes, UEN Senior Project Manager. “Completing these inventories will help state, district, and school-level leaders make better data-based decisions to improve, enhance, and support technology in education.”

UEN selected the nonprofit to develop a data collection portal and lead its inventory management efforts. They collected more than 82,600 data points representing his 1,034 schools across the state of Utah. The final report includes a comprehensive overview of Utah's school system and summary pages for every school district and charter school in the state.

“Districts use these reports to determine how they are currently using technology funds to support students and teachers,” Stokes said. “The data provides and explains how technology is helping to support and meet the needs of students and teachers in public education.”

Statewide, seven in 10 schools (70%) report implementing mobile learning devices, such as laptops and tablet computers, to students on a one-to-one basis, according to the survey.

Other key findings include:

The device-to-student ratio increased from 2015 but will remain the same from 2021 to 2023. Google Chromebooks remain the most popular computing device for students, with schools reporting more than 594,000 Chromebooks available to students across the state. Nearly 2 in 5 Utah schools (38%) offer mobile learning devices in 1:1 sessions and allow students to take those devices home, starting in 2021. It maintains a similar percentage (39%).

“UEN has always been committed to providing equitable network services and resources to all Utah students, no matter where they live, how they participate in school, or how they learn most effectively. ,” Stokes said. “This is all made possible by the School Technology Inventory report.”

Read the 2023 Utah School Technology Inventory Report.

About Utah Education Network: UEN is part of the Utah Education and Telehealth Network (UETN), which connects all Utah school districts, schools, and institutions of higher education to a robust network and quality educational resources. UEN is one of the country's leading education networks.

About Connected Nation: The mission of this national nonprofit organization is to improve lives by providing innovative solutions that expand access, adoption, and use of high-speed internet and related technologies to all people. . Their mission is to partner with consumers, community leaders, states, technology providers, and foundations to improve digital inclusion for traditionally underserved or overlooked people and places. We develop and implement technology enhancement programs with core competencies at our core. For more information, visit connectednation.org.

