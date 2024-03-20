French competition watchdog fines Google €250 million





PARIS (Reuters) – France's competition watchdog on Wednesday slapped Alphabet Inc.'s Google with violations related to EU intellectual property rules in its relationship with media publishers, citing concerns about its AI services. It announced a fine of 250 million euros ($271.73 million).

The watchdog said Google's AI-powered chatbot Bard (since renamed Gemini) was trained on content from publishers and news agencies without notifying them. Ta.

Google has committed not to dispute the facts as part of the settlement process, the watchdog said, adding that the company is also proposing a range of remedies for certain deficiencies.

Google said it accepted the settlement “because it's time to move forward,” adding that it “looks forward to working constructively with French publishers and on our larger goals of a sustainable approach to connecting people with quality content.” .

The company said the fine was disproportionate and did not take into account the watchdog's efforts “in an environment where it is very difficult to set direction because we cannot predict which way the wind will blow next.” .

The fine is related to a copyright dispute in France over online content, stemming from complaints from some of the country's largest news organizations, including Agence France-Presse (AFP).

The dispute appeared to be resolved in 2022, when the US tech giant withdrew its appeal against an initial 500 million euro fine imposed after a massive court investigation.

But the watchdog said in a statement Wednesday that Google had violated four of the seven promises it agreed to in the settlement, including negotiating in good faith with publishers and providing transparent information. .

The watchdog specifically singled out Google's AI chatbot Bird, launched in 2023, saying it was trained on data from unspecified media and news agencies without notifying the company or regulators. Ta.

“Google then tied the use of that content by its artificial intelligence services to the display of protected content,” the watchdog group said, thereby reducing the ability of publishers and news organizations to negotiate fair prices. Google added that it was blocked.

The fines come as many publishers, writers, and newsrooms seek to restrict the scraping of online content, or the automatic collection of data, by AI services without the consent of fair remuneration. .

In 2023, the New York Times accused Google rival Microsoft and OpenAI, the developer of the popular artificial intelligence platform ChatGPT, of using millions of newspaper articles without permission to help train chatbots. filed a complaint as

“We and other companies need to be more clear about who we're paying and what they're paying,” Google said.

