With support from the NATO Innovation Fund, OTB Ventures invests $185 million in European deep technology





Deep tech is on the rise in Europe, and not a day goes by without confirmation that public and private capital investors are coming here for it.

The latest example is OTB Ventures, which has closed a $185 million fund to invest in deep tech in Europe, with plans to deploy primarily at the Series A stage. However, up to 10% may be allocated to seed funding and 50% or more to follow-on investments.

OTB's second and largest early growth fund to date is once again supported by the European Investment Fund (EIF), with support from the European Union under the InvestEU Fund. OTB co-founder and managing partner Adam Niewiski told TechCrunch that venture firms welcome this support and EIF's evolving investment theory.

“We see the EIF focusing more and more on truly innovative technologies, which we can call deep technologies and which we can call real technologies, but fundamentally what we are talking about is emerging from Europe. , it's about truly disruptive technologies that can compete globally, or even just lead in global innovation while competing globally.”

Another deep tech backer has entered OTB's cap table. The NATO Innovation Fund (NIF) has begun rolling out $1 billion in funds and startup investments from supporting members.

“Our first $1 billion flagship fund will invest at the intersection of deep technology, defense, security and resilience, with themes including energy, quantum computing, autonomy, climate, industrials, space and biotech. OTB is perfectly aligned with our mission,” NIF Managing Partner Andrea Travelson said in a statement.

OTB's deep technology efforts are focused on four areas that appear to be fairly NATO-compatible: space technology, enterprise automation and AI, cybersecurity, and fintech infrastructure. That's where fintech is going to be a little more innovative technologically. This could be, for example, an AI-powered anti-money laundering solution like Silent Eight, a Fund 1 portfolio company.

OTB has already started investing from this fund after its first close in November 2022, so we already know where this fund is headed. For example, the company's nine investments to date include KYP.ai, a German startup that provides a productivity platform, and Semron, which develops innovative chips.

When asked tough questions about dual-use technology, OTB co-founder and managing partner Marcin Hejka was keen to dispel misconceptions. From space and his IoT AI to his 3D printing, it is quite natural that the defense sector is increasingly applying technologies of civilian origin. This should not be confused with investments in weapons. , that's completely different.”

I wanted to ask NIF the same question, but NIF declined to be interviewed for this article, so this will have to wait.

This also means that it is not possible to confirm whether funds sent to OTB might also have been sent to deep tech funds in France or Austria, for example. Like NIF, OTB is headquartered in Amsterdam, with another of his offices in Warsaw, and NIF will also have a regional office in Warsaw. Perhaps more importantly, both the Netherlands and Poland are contributors to his NIF.

According to NIF rules, the list of supporters does not fully overlap with NATO or EU member states, does not specifically include France, and states that “any of the 23 participating Allied countries They are only allowed to invest directly in start-up companies. However, the NIF's geographic scope is less clear when it comes to indirect investments, as it only refers to “deep tech funds with transatlantic impact.”

Either way, OTB's roots have advantages. The company boasts an “unfair advantage in access to deal flow in Central and Eastern Europe,” and this is reflected in its cap table. Its new fund is backed by CEE entrepreneurs, as well as those it previously supported. That LP also features Snowflake co-founder Marcin Zukowski, who was already far along on that journey when OTB was founded in his 2017 year.

While OTB may have missed out on supporting Snowflake, it also has other success stories from Fund 1, including Cisco's acquisition of BabbleLabs in 2020 and the sale of Minit to Microsoft in March 2022.

Although it will likely be several more years before Fund II leads to M&A, Niewiski has broader hopes. “Our new fund furthers our mission to support disruptive deep tech startups that tap into Europe’s outstanding technology talent pool, the greatest natural resource our continent has to offer. It gives me strength.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2024/03/20/otb-ventures-deep-tech/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos