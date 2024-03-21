Franklin University Tech Park housing project to be reviewed





Franklin College's Innovation Park project is proposed on a 249-acre site along Park Avenue/Greensburg Road and West Umberger Lane. The university is requesting that the land, which includes single-family homes, apartments, mixed-use space, office and innovation space, and an area set aside for future university buildings, be rezoned as a PUD.Posted photo

Franklin College plans to bring mixed-use development to Franklin were announced Tuesday night.

The College Innovation Park project is proposed on a 249-acre site along Park Avenue/Greensburg Road and West Umberger Lane. The university is requesting that the land be rezoned as a planned unit development (PUD) to include single-family homes, apartments, mixed-use space, office and innovation space, and an area set aside for future university buildings. . This area is currently zoned Residential-Suburban 1 and Residential-Traditional 1, but is used as agricultural land.

The Franklin Planning Commission heard the project and the public had comments Tuesday, but no decision was reached. The committee presented the proposal at its April 16 meeting.

About the project

Franklin College President Kelly Prather said the college's goal with the project is to attract high-tech industry to Franklin. The university purchased this 249-acre parcel, along with land currently used for nearby athletic facilities, in 2006. He said the farmland had been earmarked for the development and had recently become of interest to potential developers.

Mr. Prather says he earns about 1% annually on that investment. We were just waiting until the right time came to finally decide what the development of that facility should ultimately look like in a way that would benefit the facility and the city.

The proposed development includes offices and research areas for high-tech industries, and three contracts have already been signed with private companies if the development is approved. This will foster relationships between business leaders and students entering those industries, Prather said.

Franklin College President Kelly Prather will address the Franklin Planning Commission at City Hall on Tuesday.daily diary

Ninety-six percent of last year's graduates from Franklin College got jobs in Indiana, but not many of them got jobs in the city of Franklin. That's simply because there aren't as many opportunities in the high-tech industry, Prather said. We recognize how important this land is to the east side of Franklin and the development of Franklin, and we hope that this valuable undeveloped land will ultimately be advantageous to both the university and the city.

The concept plan submitted to the Planning Commission includes 24 acres of mixed-use space, 64 acres of innovation and office space, 35 acres of single-family homes, 11 acres of attached homes, 14 acres of multifamily homes, and 30 acres. ing. Future Spaces at Franklin College. The plan also includes park space, protecting wetlands along Park Avenue and a wooded area on Umberger Lane.

This project is made possible through an ongoing grant from the university. The city and university are also in talks to jointly build a 40-acre certified tech park in this development proposal.

Neighbors raise concerns

Several residents of the Jefferson Meadows neighborhood expressed concerns about the density of single-family homes adjacent to their lots.

Steve Yount, who also submitted a formal demonstration letter to the Planning Commission, questioned the compatibility of the proposed high-density residential area with the large-scale homes in Jefferson Meadows. He argued the proposed development departs from the city's comprehensive plan and could reduce property values ​​in the area.

If the group follows the concept plan, neighborhoods adjacent to ours should remain in RS-1 zones, Yount said. It's inconsistent, and the comprehensive plan incorporates the idea that when new buildings are built, they should be consistent with the existing neighborhood. That's not the case here.

David Yount, a Jefferson Meadows resident and attorney representing Bargersville, asked the commission to reject the concept plan because it does not meet any of the five criteria contemplated by Indiana law. did.

I've sat in on Planning Commission meetings in Burgersville and seen many PUDs over the years doing this work, he said. To me, this is not a good PUD. This is not a good concept plan.

David Yount also questioned the need for a PUD and Franklin's pursuit of a tech park, suggesting dedicating a parcel of land only to the Innovation Park portion of the project. He also suggested that people working in high-tech industries would rather live in custom homes.

University's rebuttal

Timothy Ochs, an attorney representing Franklin College, emphasized the university's willingness to work with the city to adjust its plans.

Ochs said their biggest problem is with single-family homes and attached residential lots. Don't give up all of this for that.

Ochs said the layout of the residential development zone follows traditional planning principles, from the existing single-family zone on the north side to a higher-density single-family zone, then to a multifamily zone, then to a multifamily zone. He argued that it represents a transition. industrial area. He said that for mixed-use projects like this, he said PUDs are the best choice.

He said it's very classic and makes a lot of sense from a planning standpoint.

Prather said the university recently conducted a feasibility study asking community members to comment on what they hope to see in the development. One of the big pieces of feedback he got was the need for affordable housing, he said.

Ochs said the current mix of housing makes it easier to achieve affordable housing than custom-built homes. The concept centers around affordable housing for new graduates.

I've been representing developers for more than 30 years, and if we were to build all the custom homes here, there would be very, very, very few college graduates who would be able to live there, Mr. Ochs said. Ta. Current plans show that the best, most vibrant and vibrant communities are those that have a large number of housing uses to accommodate the different types of people who need to live there. about it. Not everyone can live in a custom home.

next step

Planning commission members expressed optimism about the innovation park's potential, but would consider several modifications, including larger lots in single-family residential zones and a lower limit on the number of units that can be located in accessory housing zones. I asked the university to do so. There is currently a limit of 8 units.

For now, only residential areas are supporting this. [part]said member Joe Abban. I don't think the university is going to do anything wrong with that density. I think it fits well with the atmosphere of downtown Franklin.

