'Fortnite' players now have access to build LEGO islands





Epic Games' Fortnite will allow creators to build their own LEGO islands in-game using LEGO templates, props, supplies, and items.

There are currently four different templates available for players to get started with Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) and Fortnite Creative. Fortnite creators who choose to publish their LEGO islands and enroll in the Fortnite Island Creator Program are eligible to receive payments.

According to Epic and Lego, “All publicly available LEGO Islands must have an ESRB rating of E10+ to be accessible to players in the United States and a PEGI rating to be accessible to players in most European regions. Must be 7. All LEGO Islands utilize Epic Games' parental controls and safety features.”

The LEGO Island announcement, made during Epic's State of Unreal panel at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) on Wednesday, is the latest development in Epic and LEGO's long-standing partnership, with the latest being・Fortnite” is released. Since then, Lego has released several islands, “Lego Raft Survival'' and “Lego Obey,'' and on Wednesday he revealed three new islands from GDC.

Lego Prop Hunt – Based on the popular “Prop Hunt” mechanic, create wacky Lego fun for you and other players in a whimsical shopping mall expanse. Lego Battle Arena – Gamers can become the next Spinjitzu masters! Join Lloyd and other Spinjitzu masters at Lego's Ninjago Dojo to enroll in special training, compete against other trainees, hone your skills, and improve your skills. can prove the power of LEGO Cat Island Adventure – A playful game where you meet, develop relationships and spend time with friendly cats on an island. Players must complete tasks to keep the cat happy. If not, you will be notified.

“Obviously, LEGO Fortnite was a big step in our collaboration with LEGO, but it wasn't the final step. There were two more,” Epic Games executive vice president Sax Persson told Variety told. “One is that Lego has started its own game development efforts, starting with the release of the ridiculously adorable islands it has spearheaded and is now releasing three more. , essentially releasing a streamlined program for all creators to create official LEGO games. Very commercial and legal LEGO games, so they can be incorporated into the ecosystem. 15% Create your own LEGO games with a one-click agreement with a predetermined engagement payment share.”

Persson said the development “represents exactly what we've always wanted” in Fortnite.

“We believe that these large gaming ecosystems are not the Wild West, that there is a space where intellectual property and creators, first parties and players can all coexist peacefully, and it is not a sea of ​​imitations.” he said. “Everyone has the potential to create a legitimate game using legitimate IP. Lego has been a great, great partner who really pushed this forward from early on, and this is what we envisioned. I think it's a good representation of what the industry should be like.”

Along with the Lego Island news, Epic Games announced several announcements at GDC's State of Unreal on Wednesday. This includes a first look at Marvel and Skydance New Media's new game 1943: Rise of Hydra, and Unreal Engine 5.4 Preview 1 released this morning. Metahumans are coming to UEFN as non-playable characters (NPCs), and there are also new ways to build them in Fortnite.

