How Google uses AI to improve global flood predictions





During a crisis, people turn to Google for accurate and helpful information to protect themselves and their families. Floods are the most common type of natural disaster, and nearly 1.5 billion people, or approximately 19 percent of the world's population, are directly at significant risk from severe flooding around the world. Floods also cause enormous material damage and global economic losses of approximately $50 billion annually.

For most of history, accurate flood forecasting on a large scale was impossible due to the complexity of the problem and lack of resources and data. Given that only a small percentage of the world's rivers have flow meters installed, this poses an additional barrier to safety for people in developing countries and underserved and vulnerable communities. It was.

In a paper published today in Nature, we share how AI can scale up flood predictions and bring help to regions of the world most affected by climate change. We found that AI can provide more accurate information about river flooding up to seven days in advance. This allows him to provide flood forecasts in 80 countries and an area of ​​460 million people. When available, we also provide predictions through Google Search, Google Maps, and Android notifications.

A paper detailed on the Research blog shows how the AI-based global hydrology technology built by Google Research can significantly improve flood predictions compared to the current state-of-the-art. . This also applies to countries that lack reliable flood-related data, making it possible to scale up flood forecasting globally. Early warning systems can help greatly reduce the number of deaths, and longer lead times can be very helpful to communities. These technologies will extend the reliability of currently available global nowcasts from 0 to 5 days on average and use AI-based forecasts to extend the reliability of currently available global nowcasts to currently available regional forecasts in Africa and Asia. Things could be improved as well. In Europe.

This information can now be used by people, communities, governments and aid organizations to take proactive action to protect vulnerable people. Getting here hasn't been easy, especially in areas where data is lacking and disproportionately affected by flooding. Today, as we launch our latest paper, we thought we'd take a look back at some of the moments that shaped our journey to using AI to accurately predict river flooding.

India's first pilot taught us valuable lessons

Our research efforts began with an initial pilot in the Patna region of India. Bihar, where Patna is located, is one of India's most flood-prone states, with a large portion of the population living under the threat of repeated and devastating floods. We worked with local government officials to create flood forecasts using real-time local data and integrated them into Google Public Alerts in 2018.

A variety of factors were input into the predictive model, from historical events to river level measurements to the topography and elevation of a particular region. From there, they generated maps and ran up to hundreds of thousands of simulations at each location to create a river flood prediction model.

While this approach was aimed at building highly accurate models for very specific locations, our goal was to solve the problem on a global scale. Our hypothesis was that machine learning could help solve the challenge of scaling flood prediction globally.

Begin collaboration with the research and scientific community

In 2019, we expanded our flood forecasting coverage by 12x and sent 800,000 alerts to individuals in affected areas while evolving our forecasting technology.

As our team explores the potential of machine learning to create better flood prediction models, we have also begun collaborating with academic researchers to develop the best hydrophysics-based flood simulation and AI combined approaches.

Based on our research and the promising development of long short-term memory networks (LSTMs) to provide accurate flood forecasting, we believe that long-term memory networks (LSTMs) provide reliable information even over large areas. We began envisioning a global end-to-end flood forecasting platform. A world without flood gauges.

Flood predictions were further expanded but limited by local data availability

Following the success of the first pilot in India, we gradually expanded our forecasts across India and to Bangladesh, covering 360 million people. At that time, significant advances in forecasting technology could provide forecasts up to 48 hours in advance. However, in each case, our models relied on the availability of local river data, making it difficult to extend the predictions to other countries.

Transforming to a global AI-based flood prediction model and expanding to over 80 countries

Recognizing the barriers to flood prediction when relying on local data and advances in AI research, our team pivoted toward an ambitious global model. This required a global data source to train a model using an LSTM network, with the goal of predicting floods even in areas where local flow measurements are not available.

In 2022, we launched the Flood Hub platform. This provided access to his forecasts for 20 countries, including his 15 countries in Africa, where forecasts had previously been severely limited due to a lack of global data.

One year later, in 2023, we will have added 60 new locations in Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Latin America, reaching approximately 460 million people worldwide. As a result, many vulnerable communities in developing countries now have free access to real-time forecasts in flood hubs. Advances in AI-based global models have made access to flood forecasting in Africa comparable to that in Europe.

Work in partnership

We understand that collaboration with the academic community, local governments, and international organizations is critical to continuing to advance science and research and impact the communities that need it most. .

We work with many international aid agencies to provide actionable flood forecasts. We are working with the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) to support early warning systems, especially her early warning system that aims to provide early warning on climate change to everyone in the world by 2027. I am. Understand how AI can address real-world challenges facing national flood forecasting agencies.

We also have a history of working closely with academics and hydrology organizations through annual workshops and initiatives like the Caravan project to standardize and aggregate existing datasets.

our journey isn't over yet

As the effects of climate change become more severe, flooding often occurs in unexpected places. Our goal is to leverage our research capabilities and technology to further expand our research coverage and continue to predict other types of flood-related events and disasters, such as flash flooding and urban flooding. We are also looking at how AI can be used to help address other climate adaptation challenges and broader climate and sustainability efforts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://blog.google/technology/ai/google-ai-global-flood-forecasting/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos