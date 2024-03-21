Defense Innovation Unit signs three contracts for space logistics technology





WASHINGTON – The Defense Innovation Unit, the Pentagon's commercial technology arm, announced on March 20 that it will fund three projects to explore ways to build more robust space infrastructure that can support military operations beyond low-Earth orbit. Then he announced.

The project was awarded to Blue Origin, Northrop Grumman, and Spacebilt. DIU said each company selected for the award demonstrated strong research and development investment in a specific solution for use in the commercial market.

DIU is partnering with Blue Origin on a space mission called Dark-Sky 1 that will send a multi-orbit space tug into orbit based on the company's Blue Ring platform. The vehicle will be launched as a rideshare payload for the U.S. Space Force's national security mission.

Dark-Sky 1 is co-funded by DIU and Blue Origin. A DIU spokesperson told SpaceNews that the effort will be ready to begin in July of this year. Blue Origin is in the final stages of developing the Dark Sky 1 mission system, demonstrating core mission operations and flight system capabilities.

Paul Everts, senior vice president of Blue Origins in Space Systems, said the lessons learned from this DS-1 mission will improve the Blue Ring's leap forward and its ability to provide greater access to multiple orbits. He said it would bring about.

On-orbit refueling and manufacturing

Another contract jointly funded by DIU and the Space Force is for in-space refueling technology from Space Logistics, a space services subsidiary of Northrop Grummans. The government is funding the integration of active refueling modules (ARM) and passive refueling modules (PRM) on military spacecraft. These are interfaces that allow fuel docking and transfer. The PRM will fly on Space Force operational missions and will be integrated into the company's new maintenance vehicle, called the Mission Robotics Vehicle.

The third contract was signed with reusable spacecraft maker Spacebilt, formerly known as Skycorp. DIU wants to validate companies' approaches and methods for assembly and manufacturing in space for Department of Defense use cases.

Since the award, Spacebilt has progressed toward mass-manufacturable products, conducted flight hardware risk mitigation missions on the International Space Station, and matured commercially available avionics hardware, DIU said.

Spacebilt aims to launch a multi-track logistics vehicle in late 2026 that will be launched in a protective container and assembled in orbit.

Established in 2015, the DIU serves as a liaison between the Department of Defense and the commercial technology sector. Identify promising technologies with potential military applications and streamline the often bureaucratic acquisition process.

