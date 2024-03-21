Neuralink releases video of patient chess player involved with brain implant





Elon Musk's startup Neuralink on Wednesday streamed live video of patients using its brain implants to move a mouse and play chess on a computer.

Noland Arbaugh, 29, was the first human patient to receive a Neuralink device. The company is developing a brain-computer interface (BCI) that aims to allow severely paralyzed patients to control external technology using only neural signals. Neuralink's first product is called Telepathy, Musk said in a post on his social media site Xin January.

In a video broadcast on X on Wednesday, Arbaugh said he had a diving accident about eight years ago that left him a quadriplegic. He said the surgery to place the Neuralink implant, which required patients to remove part of their skull to insert electrodes into brain tissue, was “very easy.” He said he was discharged from the hospital the next day.

“It's not perfect. I would say we ran into some issues,” Arbaugh said. “I don't want you to think this is the end of the journey and there's still a lot of work to do, but my life has already changed.”

A BCI is a system that decodes brain signals and translates them into commands for external technology. If this system works properly, patients with severe degenerative diseases like ALS will eventually be able to text and scroll through social media with their minds.

Several companies, including Paradromics, Synchron, Blackrock Neurotech, and Precision Neuroscience, are developing BCI systems with these capabilities, and many are implanting the devices in human patients. Neuralink is particularly well known in this field due to the high profile of Musk, who is also the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX.

In many ways, the capabilities Neuralink demonstrated in Wednesday's video aren't new. Dr. Nader Poulatian, director of neurosurgery at UT Southwestern Medical Center, said researchers have been developing and studying BCI technology for many years.

“There are things we've been able to do for decades, such as controlling a cursor in two dimensions. In fact, for those of us in the field, as soon as we can receive brain signals, we can do them.” It's very easy to do,'' he told CNBC in an interview earlier this month.

Although he is very excited about BCI, he acknowledged that there are many practical challenges to solve, including how to interpret and analyze brain signals to make them useful. Poulatian said he believes transparency from both academia and the broader BCI industry regarding progress will be key to progress.

Neuralink began recruiting patients for its first in-human clinical trial in the fall after receiving approval to conduct the trial from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in May 2023, according to a blog post. According to a post on

Aside from Musk's post, Neuralink has provided few details about the scope or nature of the trial. As of Wednesday, the trial was not listed on the website clinicaltrials.gov. The website is where most medical device companies share information about their research and help inform the public and other medical professionals about their ambitions.

It's not clear how many patients are participating in the Neuralink trial or what the trial is intended to demonstrate. The company must undergo several rounds of safety and efficacy testing before it can receive the FDA's final seal of approval and go to market.

Neuralink did not respond to CNBC's request for comment.

Dr. Marco Baptista, chief scientific officer of the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation, which provides resources to people with paralysis, said there is reason to be hopeful about Neuralink's technology. He told CNBC in early March that BCI technology has the potential to have a meaningful impact on patients, but as with all emerging devices, Neuralink's system should be viewed with skepticism.

He said he would like to see more traditional scientific reports from Neuralink, for example, to learn more about Neuralink's technology. Neuralink is listed as an author on a 2019 white paper, according to PubMed.

“We're hopeful that this information will start to come out through these mechanisms that science requires, through peer-reviewed publications,” Baptista said. “That hasn't happened yet. Other companies are doing it, too.”

