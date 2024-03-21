Google to build $1 billion data center in Kansas City. Aiming for carbon-free energy usage 24 hours a day, 365 days a year





Business and government officials announced Wednesday an ambitious plan to build a $1 billion data center in the Kansas City area, capitalizing on newly added carbon-free energy capacity to the electric grid.

The facility could open as early as 2025.

Google's major investment in KC will have multiple positive impacts in the long term. Tim Cowden, president and CEO of the Kansas City Regional Development Council, said the technology company is investing hundreds of millions of dollars to benefit the local economy in a variety of ways, as well as Google's He said the global brand will be directly linked to improving KC's global brand. Google joins other international global technology and consumer brands that have recently selected KC as a major investment destination. ”

Wednesday's announcement comes nearly two years after Google rival Metas announced plans to build an $800 million data center in the region. The location, east of Kansas City International Airport, is expected to begin operations this year.

RELATED: Scoring Google's data centers for $1 billion will be like Super Bowl overtime, officials say, as KC continues to win

The new Google data center will be located at the Hunt Midwest Business Center on NE Parvin Road. The 2,500-acre established business park is home to more than 68 companies from a variety of industries.

Google's investments in technology infrastructure, including data centers, support its AI innovation and play a critical role in growing its Google Cloud business, the company said. Google's data centers help people and organizations around the world power popular digital services like Google Cloud, Workspace (including Gmail, Docs, Sheets, and more), Search, Maps, and more.

Monique Picou, Google's global vice president of cloud supply chain and operations, said, “We are at a critical tipping point in technological innovations such as AI, and data centers are at the root of this progress.” . Today's announcement is a testament to the resources, talent and welcoming spirit of the Kansas City community. Kansas City and Google look forward to working together to advance America's digital future and contribute to a brighter future for our region.

Related: Google's $1 billion announcement includes $100,000 for NKC schools.Here's how they use it

Google says as part of its community development efforts, the company will bring its Skilled Trades and Readiness (STAR) program to the Kansas City area. Google is working with the Missouri Works Initiative and the Urban League to help increase the entry-level pipeline for skilled trades, with a focus on underrepresented communities. All STAR pre-employment programs are paid training programs that provide networking opportunities that help participants get hired directly on local construction projects.

“Technology employs one in 10 workers in Kansas City,” said Tracy Lewis, president and CEO of the Kansas City Economic Development Corporation. “We are excited that Google's presence will significantly increase job opportunities in our great community.”

As part of the Kansas City data center plan, Google is working with Evergy to power the site and with Ranger Power and DE Shaw Renewable Investments (DESRI) to provide 400 megawatts of electricity as part of the company's ambitious goals. of new carbon-free energy to the grid. Runs on carbon-free energy 24/7.

Our reliable and innovative energy solutions power the growth of tomorrow's digital environment. We were proud to support Google's investment in Kansas City and praised Google's technology leadership and sustainability efforts. David Campbell, president and CEO of Evergy, said:

This story is developing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.startlandnews.com/2024/03/google-data-center-kansas-city/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos