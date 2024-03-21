Google fined $270 million over certain AI training methods





Google was fined about $270 million on Wednesday, partly due to problems with how it trains its AI.

French regulators claim Google has backtracked on its commitment to negotiate contracts with French news organizations over content. The watchdog group alleged that Google used journalists' content to teach its AI chatbot Bard (now renamed Gemini) without their consent.

In a previous settlement, Google promised to “negotiate in good faith based on transparent, objective, and non-discriminatory standards,” which regulators called “Promise 1.”

The regulator said that legal issues still remain regarding the use of news content to train AI models, but that “at least Autorit is confident that Google will notify publishers about the use of their content in Bard software.” By not doing so, we consider that Promise 1 has been violated.” . ”

Regulators also said Google failed to cooperate with an oversight trustee set up as part of an earlier settlement, failed to negotiate in good faith and failed to provide complete revenue information to negotiating parties.

The California-based company was fined 250 million yen for the listed violations, but did not dispute the facts, according to French regulators.

Google said in a statement Wednesday that the fine was “not proportionate” to the allegations.

Google said it agreed to the payment because “it's time to move on.”

Google said in a statement that it is focused on “a sustainable approach to connecting people with high-quality content, and our ambition to work constructively with French publishers.”

“Throughout the past several years, we have actively discussed concerns from publishers and the FCA, and that continues to be the case,” Google said in a statement. “But now is the time to provide greater clarity on who should pay and how, so that all parties can chart a course towards a more sustainable business environment.”

How tech companies train their chatbots remains a hot topic and has already been brought up in court.

In 2022, UK regulators fined AI company Clearview nearly $9 million related to the way it collected biometric data for facial recognition. However, this fine was overturned a year later on appeal by the UK General Chamber of Regulation Tribunal.

The New York Times sued OpenAI late last year over the ChatGPT bot, claiming the AI ​​company violated the law by using its content to teach large-scale language models. OpenAI asked a judge to dismiss at least part of the lawsuit, alleging that the Times hired someone to “hack” its platform, which the company denies.

Meanwhile, some publishers (including Business Insider's parent company Axel Springer) have agreements with companies like ChatGPT to use their content.

Correction, March 20, 2024: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that this is the first time a company has been fined in connection with AI training. In 2022, Clearview was fined by UK regulators for scraping biometric data. The fine was later canceled on appeal.

