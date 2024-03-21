



French regulators have fined Google $250 million (more than $270 million) for failing to honor previous promises about payments to media companies.

The fine relates to a long-running dispute over payments to publishers for their content to appear in search results following the introduction of the 2019 Copyright Act.

France's competition authority, the Competition Authority, issued a series of injunctions against the company in 2020, and the following year fined the company 500 million yen ($543 million) for failing to comply. In response, Google proposed a series of commitments, which the authorities accepted, and Accuracy was appointed as a supervisory trustee to monitor and oversee their implementation.

But now the ADLC has ruled that Google has failed to honor four of its seven promises. Most notably, it was found to have failed to negotiate in good faith on a transparent, objective and non-discriminatory basis within the specified three-month period.

Google did not provide news organizations and publishers with the information they needed to transparently assess payment deadlines. It also failed to take necessary steps to ensure that the negotiations did not affect other economic transactions between Google and news agencies and publishers, authorities said.

The use of news content to train AI models has been controversial recently, with the New York Times suing OpenAI and Microsoft over the issue late last year. And French authorities say they are particularly concerned about Google Bardnow, called Geminithe AI, which the company launched last summer.

“Autolit specifically discovered that Bird used content from news agencies and publishers to train its underlying models without notifying them or Autolit,” the agency ruled. did.

The company also said it failed to propose a technical solution that would allow news organizations and publishers to opt out of the use of their content by AI without affecting the display of their content on other Google services. This hampers the ability of news organizations and publishers to negotiate payments, the paper said.

Although the question of whether the use of journalistic publications as part of an AI service is subject to protection under the relevant copyright regulations is still unresolved, the authorities have determined that Google does It said it concluded that it had breached one of its promises by failing to notify the publisher that it had content.

Google agreed not to contest the findings and proposed a series of measures designed to address the breach. But Surina Konal, managing director of news and publishing partnerships, said in a blog post that the company is not satisfied.

“The time has come to turn the page, so we have made a compromise. As evidenced by our many agreements with publishers, we have made a sustainable commitment to connect users with quality content and to cooperate constructively with French publishers.” “We would like to focus on a more effective approach,” she wrote.

“However, it is also important to note that we believe that the amount of the fine is disproportionate to the shortcomings identified by the ADLC. Defining a course of action is very complicated when the exact direction cannot be predicted. ”

