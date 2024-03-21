Google unveils retail media solutions, Lowe's becomes beta partner





Over the past decade, retail media networks have attracted investment. Big brands are leveraging these to monetize their customer reach and include branded advertising options within their stores. On Monday, Google unveiled its latest efforts in this space by announcing a closed beta of its proprietary solution, with Lowe's joining as an early partner.

What Google is doing with Lowe's in retail media

At Shoptalk in Las Vegas, Maria Lenz, Google's global head of commerce, briefly touched on the nature of the project during a discussion about artificial intelligence and Google's e-commerce business.

“This morning, Google announced an offsite retail media solution,” Lentz said. “Search Ads 360 has announced a closed beta. He is partnering with Lowe's as one of the first beta partners.”

Lowes is ranked #12 on the North American Online Retailers' Top 1000 Web Sales, Digital Commerce 360 ​​ranking. Digital Commerce 360 ​​classifies Lowe's as a hardware and home improvement retailer.

The closed beta leverages Google's Search Ads 360 product, which Google also refers to as SA360 for off-site retail media campaigns, which extends advertisers' reach to third-party channels outside the scope of retail media network owners. expand to.

How Google's new service works

“We've developed a way for merchants and brands to work together to reach the right consumers while keeping shopper information private,” Lentz said.

Google elaborated further in a blog post published the same day.

Ewan Fischer, SA360 project manager at Google, said: “Lowes has partnered with SA360 to launch its first off-site retail media service with Google Search and Shopping Inventory, using a managed services model and aiming for self-service options for brand partners in the future.” Masu.”

Fisher explained what this experience will look like for shoppers. At the time, he emphasized that no data from retailers will be shared in the process.

“Self-service allows retailers to selectively share their first-party audiences with brand partners in a privacy-sensitive manner without exposing user-level data,” Fisched explained. “This allows brands to reach high-intent shoppers with relevant ads, improving performance while respecting consumer privacy.”

The ads a shopper sees ultimately lead to a product detail page on the retailer's website, where they can purchase the product.

Google's retail media ambitions

The beta is now over, but Fisher indicated that Google is looking for other retailers to join. Additionally, he said Google plans to add support for new types of campaigns.

“In the future, we plan to support additional campaign types for off-site retail media, including Microsoft campaigns,” he wrote. “We will also continue to build out retail media features specific to SA360 to improve performance.”

