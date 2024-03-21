



As the United States continues to grapple with how to allocate spectrum between competing uses, policymakers are working to ensure U.S. national security and enable America to take leadership on the world stage. A coordinated and comprehensive approach to national spectrum policy needs to be devised. That's why the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee is holding a hearing this Thursday to discuss this important issue.

Wi-Fi allows the United States to become a leader in technology and innovation while fostering a stronger economy and competing with Chinese companies pushing their own proprietary and licensed technologies. Additionally, the technology already coexists with critical communications and Department of Defense (DoD) uses and has demonstrated a proven track record as a reliable and secure partner.

countering Chinese influence

The U.S. Wi-Fi industry has been on the front lines fighting China's global spectrum priorities. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has prioritized influencing frequency allocation decisions around the world, which maximizes the influence of state-backed companies like Huawei and ZTE and undermines US leadership in the field. It serves to weaken it.

In 2020, the FCC became the first in the world to make the 6 GHz band available for unlicensed use. Canada, Brazil, and other countries have since followed suit. However, as China sought to make her 6 GHz the exclusive licensed band for mobile use around the world, and to counter US leadership, the Chinese Communist Party has begun to engage in negotiations with countries seeking to follow America's example. led the battle. At the 2023 World Radio Conference, China actively promoted a global plan to only call exclusively licensed mobile networks in the top half of the 6 GHz band. This gives the Chinese Communist Party an advantage by favoring companies sponsored by the Chinese Communist Party. The future of global connectivity. The U.S. delegation pushed back and nearly thwarted the Chinese Communist Party's WRC efforts. However, the battle for 6 GHz is far from over. Looking ahead, China will once again push for exclusive use of the 7/8 GHz band to benefit its Communist Party-backed companies. This is a no-brainer due to the band's proximity to the 6 GHz unlicensed band, existing equipment and standards that can use this spectrum, and a successful history of coexistence with existing Wi-Fi. Despite being in the perfect position to use it with permission. Wi-Fi enables a resilient connectivity ecosystem

Wi-Fi networks have become widespread and virtually ubiquitous, as providers and developers have made significant investments to meet growing consumer demand. As a result, Wi-Fi networks not only cover the places people use them most, such as at home, work, and on the go, but also serve as a fallback if the cellular network goes down.

When natural disasters occur, U.S. cable operators voluntarily open their Wi-Fi networks to all users, as they did during the recent Maui wildfires and Hurricane Ida. During a recent nationwide cell phone outage, customers were instructed to use her Wi-Fi for calls and communications until the cell phone network came back online. Government agencies directed affected people to use Wi-Fi to access emergency services, demonstrating the resilience and performance of technology in emergency situations. Most of the data consumed each day is delivered via his Wi-Fi. It is estimated that 57% of all internet traffic in the United States is delivered over his Wi-Fi, but only 6.6% is delivered over licensed wireless spectrum.Spectral coexistence is a win-win

A shared use approach offers the best of both worlds. Critical defense and government uses can continue without costly transfers, while opening up new commercial spectrum and fostering growing consumer markets and innovation.

Since its creation, Wi-Fi has been designed to efficiently use spectrum and coexist with other spectrum users. In the 6 GHz band, power caps allow unlicensed use while protecting incumbents. Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) is allowed to use shared licenses in the same bands as U.S. Navy radar, demonstrating the reliability and security of an alternative shared usage model beyond Wi-Fi. The U.S. government has successfully commercialized valuable federal spectrum resources and unleashed economic growth and innovation without incurring huge costs in relocating the Department of Defense.

Wi-Fi technology is the foundation of national connectivity and key to America's national security and global competitiveness. Wi-Fi offers a smart and secure alternative to exclusive use licenses advocated by China and its allies.

