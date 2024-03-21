$6.7 million in federal grants awarded to develop technology to monitor and treat chronic eye diseases





Purdue University researchers lead team developing patent-pending smart contacts for glaucoma, neovascularization and dry eye

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A research team led by Purdue University School of Engineering faculty is leveraging two grants totaling $6.7 million from the National Eye Institute to continuously monitor or treat chronic eye diseases such as glaucoma. We plan to further develop special smart soft contact lenses for treatment. Corneal neovascularization and dry eye syndrome.

Chi Hwan Lee leads a team developing a patent-pending lens that can painlessly deliver therapeutic agents and accurately measure intraocular pressure (IOP). IOP is the only known modifiable risk factor for glaucoma.

Lee is the Leslie A. Geddes Associate Professor of Biomedical Engineering in Purdue's Weldon School of Biomedical Engineering. He holds concurrent appointments in the Department of Mechanical Engineering and a courtesy appointment in the Department of Materials Engineering.

Other researchers include Brian Boudouris, Purdue's vice provost for strategic and interdisciplinary research, and R. Norris and Eleanor Shreve, professors of chemical engineering in the Davidson School of Chemical Engineering. Shin Ae Park, Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology, Purdue University School of Veterinary Medicine. Pete Kollbaum is Associate Director of Research, Director of the Borisch Eye Research Center, and Professor of Optometry at Indiana University. Dr. Yannis Paulus is an associate professor of ophthalmology, visual science, and biomedical engineering at the University of Michigan Medical School.

Team members also included Jinyuan Zhang, a former Purdue biomedical engineering postdoctoral fellow and current medical technology R&D engineer at Apple, and Yuming Dai, a graduate student in the Department of Materials Engineering.

“Working on smart soft contact lenses allowed us to engage in first-class interdisciplinary research that goes beyond theory and builds real-world solutions that aim to transform the treatment of eye diseases,” said Dai. “We gained hands-on experience in biomedical engineering, materials science, and clinical applications, preparing us for future medical challenges. This project combines education with groundbreaking research. It underscores our commitment to ensuring we are ready to make a real impact.”

The National Eye Institute is a National Institutes of Health. Funding comes from the NIH Research Project Grant Program (R01).

innovation

Lee specializes in StickTronics, which are sticker-like items with built-in electronics or smart technology. He develops wearable biomedical devices that unobtrusively and continuously monitor and manage chronic diseases and health conditions.

Some traditional wearable tonometers (devices that measure the pressure inside the eye) are equipped with integrated circuit chips. This increases the thickness and hardness of the contact lens compared to typical commercially available soft contact lenses, often causing discomfort to the patient. The research team's version is different.

“To address this unmet need, we are building on a variety of commercially available brands of soft contact lenses that provide 24-hour continuous intraocular pressure monitoring that can be treated at home, even while you sleep. “We have developed a unique class of smart soft contact lenses with unique features.”

“Our smart soft contact lenses retain the original characteristics of lenses: power, biocompatibility, softness, clarity, wettability, oxygen permeability, and overnight wearability. All of these features At the same time, these features are critical for the successful application of smart soft contact lenses in the treatment of eye diseases, but these features are lacking in current devices.”

NEI grants

Lee said the $6.7 million in funding from two NEI grants will further improve smart soft contact lenses. At the same time, clinical trials will be conducted in collaboration with Purdue's School of Veterinary Medicine, IU School of Optometry, and Michigan Medical School to evaluate the lenses' biological safety, ease of use, functionality, therapeutic efficacy, and durability.

“With solid support from NEI, the successful completion of these projects solidifies our path toward the introduction of these innovative closed-loop systems for smart contact lenses,” said Lee. said. “This system enables simultaneous monitoring and drug delivery for a wide range of chronic eye diseases.”

Mr. Lee disclosed his smart soft contact lens innovation to Purdue Innovates Office of Technology Commercialization, which filed a patent with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to protect its intellectual property.

About Purdue University

Purdue University is a public research institution that exemplifies excellence at scale. Ranked among the top 10 public universities and two in the nation's top four, Purdue discovers and disseminates knowledge at a quality and scale second to none. More than 105,000 students study in a variety of ways and locations at Purdue, including her nearly 50,000 students who study in person at the West Lafayette campus. With a focus on affordability and accessibility, Purdue's main campus has frozen tuition for the 13th consecutive year. See how Purdue University continues its relentless pursuit of its next big leaps, including Indianapolis' first integrated urban campus, the new Mitchell E. Daniels Jr. School of Business, and Purdue Computes at https://www.purdue . Education/President/Strategic Initiatives.

About Purdue Innovates Office of Technology Commercialization

The Purdue Innovates Office of Technology Commercialization operates one of the most comprehensive technology transfer programs among major research universities in the United States. Services provided by this office support Purdue University's economic development efforts and benefit the University's academic activities through the commercialization, licensing, and protection of Purdue's intellectual property. property. In fiscal year 2023, the agency reported that 150 transactions involving 203 technologies were concluded, 400 disclosures were received, and 218 U.S. patents were issued. The office is managed by the Purdue Research Foundation, which won him the 2019 Innovation and Economic Prosperity University Award from the Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities. In 2020, IPWatchdog Institute ranked Purdue 3rd in the nation for startup creation and top 20 for patents. The Purdue Research Foundation is a private, nonprofit foundation established to advance the mission of Purdue University. For more information, please contact [email protected].

Writer/Media Contact: Steve Martin, [email protected]

Source: Chi Hwan Lee, [email protected]

