Will Pretender PMax be deployed?; Google fined for non-consensual web scraping

max out

Can the real PMax please stand up?

When Google created P-MAX, it was the first Google product to span all Google Ads inventory through one campaign by default and use Google's own data for targeting and optimization. Metas' version of this same proposition is called Advantage+ Shopping. Amazon also has a service called Performance+. TikTok uses smart performance. Criteo also has Commerce Max.

They're all the same thing, but only Microsoft Advertising is cheeky enough to name its version P-MAX. (You have to be impressed with the Microsoft expert's trolling and his SEO strategies.)

But the Pretender version of PMax is just that: a Pretender.

Even Metas Advantage+, which is way ahead of other companies, still only advertises on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and the Audience Network.

And when other walled garden platforms promote their automated advertising products, they are essentially legitimizing, or at least getting advertisers used to, a product where Google replaces human media buyers with algorithms. They are taking advantage of the current situation.

Despite some trepidation, many advertisers now enter creative elements, campaign parameters, and goal-based metrics (e.g. sales, video views, app downloads, etc.) into the platform, and the platform takes it from there. I have a habit of doing what I can. thank you very much.

But while these imitators may be following Google's strategy, most are unlikely to replicate Google's success, writes Eric Seufert in Mobile Dev Memo. Does anyone else have a Google scale?

Do you live in authority?

Google faces a €250 million fine from the Francis Competition Authority for failing to comply with previous orders and processing news and other content to train Bard AI models without notifying media companies and regulators. fined. There was no way to opt out of a program that publishers didn't even know existed.

Google isn't contesting the fine, just paying it and moving on.

As we saw in the New York Times lawsuit against OpenAI, it is painfully easy to demonstrate an AI model that plagiarizes content. And Google Bard may have acquired a license to absorb the open web to feed its training models as a pre-monetization product.

The fines are part of a broader effort by regulators and lawmakers to force consumer technology companies to negotiate terms with publishers.

The Autorit de la concurrence (French for competition authority) says Google must provide publishers with the information necessary to transparently assess compensation for relevant rights.

This means publishers can demand payment if their content is used to develop AI models.

Real?

Embattled film and television studio Paramount Global has been looking for a buyer for some time. On Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported that private equity firm Apollo Global Management offered to buy the company for $11 billion.

The offer exceeds Paramount's market capitalization of $7.7 billion, but Paramount may not be able to sell due to board opposition.

The offer isn't the only one of interest to Paramount, which owns CBS and Nickelodeon. In January, Skydance Media made a bid to acquire Paramount's parent company, National Amusements, and merge Skydance into Paramount. Paramount had previously talked about merging with Warner Bros. Discovery, but that was on ice.

Meanwhile, Paramount is struggling with its linear television business losing subscribers. The company laid off about 800 people, or 3% of its workforce, in February. However, there is a small silver lining for Paramount+. At least that's what it means, since he had just over 4 million subscribers in the fourth quarter.

But wait, there's more!

User value pyramid. [Ad Tech Explained]

EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager has warned Meta and Apple about the new fee structure, which she says violates the spirit of the new Digital Markets Act. she states. [Reuters]

How LinkedIn became the secret topic of the content creator community. [Digiday]

AI search startup Perplexity is taking on Google by leveraging its data. [The Information]

Users quit Glassdoor after being stunned that the site added their real names without their consent. [Ars Technica]

Nielsen readily acknowledges that Comscore has achieved MRC certification. [LinkedIn]

You have been hired!

Channel Factory appoints Kartik Mehta as head of growth markets, Asia. [release]

Microsoft has hired Inflection AI co-founders Mustafa Suleyman and Karn Simonyan to co-lead a new organization called Microsoft AI focused on Microsoft's consumer AI products. (Mr. Suleiman is also the co-founder of DeepMind.) [blog]

