Microsoft opposes Meta, X and App Store external payment options

Microsoft, Match Group, Meta, and X (formerly Twitter) filed amicus briefs in federal court on Wednesday pushing back against Apple's plan to enable external payment options in its app store. The latest criticism of Apple comes after similar claims by Fortnite developers. Epic Games.

Apple has proposed a new plan that would allow users within the App Store to follow links to developer sites to pay for purchases, rather than paying all fees within the App Store. Plans have faced criticism from other app manufacturers.

In a filing with the California District Court, the four companies listed dozens of requirements and restrictions that developers must follow to allow external purchase links within their apps. They argued that the plan to allow this would ultimately stifle price competition.

The companies are seeking to force Apple to fully comply with a 2021 ruling that found Apple violating unfair competition laws by deducting payments from App Store purchases and ordered app developers to allow users to link to Epic. Upheld Games' recent allegations. own payment system.

Microsoft, Match, Meta, and X also argued that it's impractical for app developers to introduce alternative payment options if they have to pay Apple fees of up to 27% on in-app purchases.

The complaint alleges that Apple unnecessarily requires app developers to direct users to their websites to complete purchases, giving users a single point of control over their payment options. They claimed to be forced to enter payment details over and over again on the website. Developer site.

According to Bloomberg, Apple has said in the past that it is complying with the 2021 court order while protecting the privacy and security of App Store users.

Apple did not immediately respond to Forbes' request for comment.

Points to note

Apple has until April 3 to file a formal response to Epic Games' motion to force full compliance with the 2021 court order.

Main background

Litigation over Epic Games' issues with Apple's App Store policies has been going on for years. Epic Games sued Apple in 2020, accusing the iPhone maker of stifling competition by banning third-party apps and gaming marketplaces on iOS devices. The judge then ruled that Apple did not have monopoly rights, but that the company could restrict third-party app marketplaces such as Epic Games Epic Games Store or charge a 30% fee on its own app store. The court ruled that it was not permissible to do so. Last week, Epic Games asked a judge to hold Apple in contempt of court for failing to comply with a court order requiring it to integrate with third-party payment options. Fortnite developers claimed that Apple has made links to external payment options unavailable for commercial use by using new guidelines and a 27% commission on some purchases.

