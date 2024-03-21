Google balks at $270 million fine after training AI on content from French news site





Google is backing up its long-standing promise to inform and pay French news publishers to reference and display their content both in search results and to train Google's AI-powered chatbots. It agreed to pay 250 million euros (approximately $273 million) to resolve a dispute in France. Gemini.

French competition watchdog Autorit de la Concurrence (ADLC) says Google has shied away from a number of its promises to deal fairly with publishers. Most recently, I never notified the publisher or her ADLC before training Gemini (initially launched as Bard) with the publisher's content or displaying the content in Gemini's output. The ADLC also found that Google waited until September 28, 2023 to introduce an option for publishers to easily opt out, making it impossible for publishers to negotiate a fair deal for their content.

“Until this date, news organizations and publishers who wanted to opt out of this use had to insert instructions to object to Google crawling their content, including in Search, Discover, and Google News services,” the ADLC noted. , warned: From now on, Autolit will pay particular attention to the effectiveness of the opt-out system introduced by Google. ”

Seven five-year commitments ADLC imposed in France in 2022 to “benefit” publishers by ensuring ongoing negotiations between Google and publishers are “balanced” To address four of the violations, Google agreed to “a series of corrective actions.” said the ADLC.

Google is not satisfied with the fine, but says it “does not take sufficient account of the efforts we have made to respond to and resolve the concerns raised in an environment that is very difficult to navigate.” was one of the reasons, and said the fine was “disproportionate”. You can't predict which direction the wind will blow next. ”

According to Google, regulators everywhere must clarify fair use of content when developing search tools and AI models so that search companies and AI makers always know “who and what they're paying for.” It is necessary to define it. Google claims that its efforts in France have now expanded from being just a general news publisher to also include specialized publications, lists and comparison sites.

The ADLC agreed that “the question of whether the use of journalistic publications as part of artificial intelligence services qualifies for protection under the relevant copyright regulations is still unresolved”, but “at least” He pointed out that Google is required to: Notify the publisher that the content is being used in Bard software. ”

Regarding Bard/Gemini, Google has “voluntarily introduced a new technology solution called Google-Extended to make it easier for rights holders to opt out of Gemini without impacting their search presence. ” he said. The company now also promises to better explain to publishers “both how our products based on generative AI work and how 'opt-outs' work.” .

Google agreed to the settlement “because it's time to move on,” and said it is “focused on a sustainable approach to connecting people with quality content and our larger goals of working constructively with French publishers.” Ta.

“Today's sunny weather is mainly related to [a] Google's blog states, “There is disagreement over how much value Google extracts from news content,” adding, “A lack of clear regulatory guidance and repeated enforcement actions have led to a lack of progress in negotiations with publishers.” “This makes it difficult to plan investments in news in France.” future. “

What changes did Google agree to make?

Google defended its position as the “first and only platform with significant licensing agreements” in France, benefiting 280 French news publishers and “covering more than 450 publications.” he claimed.

ADLC requires these publishers that Google “negotiates in good faith on a transparent, objective and non-discriminatory basis” and that Google consistently “negotiates on a transparent, objective and non-discriminatory basis” within three months of the publisher's request. It was found that he had breached the requirement to “make an offer of remuneration” and to provide information. This is to enable publishers to “transparently evaluate compensation.''

Google also promised to “notify editors and news organizations about the use of their content by our Bard service” and “to notify editors and publishers about the use of their content by our artificial intelligence service on our service.” It also violated Google's decision to “link the display of content that has been Search, discover, news and more. ”

Regarding the negotiations, ADLC not only failed to be transparent with publishers about compensation, but also provided ADLC with the information it needed to monitor whether Google was keeping its promise to pay publishers fairly. He was found to have failed to notify the police. In part to “ensure better communication,” Google agreed to appoint a French-speaking representative to its Paris office, among other measures recommended by the ADLC.

According to the ADLC announcement (translated from French), Google fails to meet non-discrimination standards, treats differently situated publishers at a similar disadvantage, and refers to “all services that may generate revenue for the negotiating parties.” It appears that the failure to do so led to a sketchy move in the negotiations.

“According to Autorit, without accounting for differences in the attractiveness of content, it is not possible to accurately reflect each news organization and publisher's contribution to Google's revenue,” ADLC said.

Also at issue is that Google has set a minimum threshold of 100 euros for rewards, and has now agreed to reduce that.

The ADLC found that this threshold “by its very nature leads to discrimination among publishers, below which all publishers are arbitrarily assigned zero remuneration, regardless of their respective circumstances.”

