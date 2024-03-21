Google used AI to accurately predict floods up to 7 days in advance





Google has announced that it has successfully used AI to predict flooding along rivers, in some cases up to seven days in advance. This isn't just a tech company's exaggeration, as the results of this study were actually published in the reputable scientific journal Nature. Floods are the most common natural disaster around the world, so early warning systems are good news.

Floods are notoriously difficult to predict because most rivers do not have flow meters. Google got around this problem by training its machine learning models using all kinds of relevant data, including historical events, river level measurements, and elevation and terrain measurements. The company then generated localized maps and ran hundreds of thousands of simulations at each location. This combination of techniques has enabled the model to accurately predict future floods.

This approach built highly accurate models for very specific locations, but Google hopes to use these techniques to eventually solve problems on a global scale. The company was able to predict some floods a full seven days in advance, but the average was about five days. Still, Google is confident that the reliability of its currently available global nowcasts has been extended from 0 days to 5 days. There have also been significant improvements in forecasting in underrepresented regions such as Africa and parts of Asia.

Overall, this technology allows Google to provide accurate flood forecasts in 80 countries with a total population of 460 million people. The company has made these predictions available via Google Search, Google Maps, and Android notifications. This information is also available through the company's proprietary Flood Hub web app, which began operations in 2022.

So what's next? Google will continue to explore the potential of machine learning to create better flood prediction models and work with academic researchers to fine-tune his AI-driven approach. The company hopes this will eventually lead to a global end-to-end flood prediction platform.

This article contains affiliate links. If you click on such links and make a purchase, we may earn a commission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.engadget.com/google-used-ai-to-accurately-predict-floods-up-to-7-days-in-advance-191353201.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos