Download Project 13 TENOKE taxidermy tracks for free





Project 13 Taxidermy Trails TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, simulation, and indie game.

Project 13 Taxidermy Trails TENOKE PC Game 2023 Overview

Welcome to Project 13: Taxidermy Trails, a walking simulator set in a stunning taxidermy museum. In this immersive experience, you play as a kidnapped Probant who is forced to find a way to escape. Complete all 13 walks to get out of this nightmare. Your mission is clear: report any anomalies you encounter during your rounds. But beware, one mistake means starting over. Only through consistently accurate reporting will a true breakout result. Key Features: Repetitive Museum Corridor: Explore a hauntingly repetitive environment, where every step can lead to discovery or deception amid eerie taxidermy displays. Over 35 Anomalies: Uncover the secrets hidden within the museum as you encounter over 35 unique anomalies. Be very attentive, as every detail matters. Confirm after each walk: After each walk, check if you have encountered any anomalies. Your accuracy determines your progress. Escape in Round Thirteen: Success lies in your ability to navigate the corridors and accurately report anomalies. Reach the thirteenth path unscathed, and you may find the exit. Variable Duration: The duration of your expedition is unpredictable, ranging from 40 minutes to “much longer”. Sharpen your senses and sharpen your observation skills to accelerate your journey. Embark on this surreal adventure where reality dissipates, and your choices shape your destiny. Are you ready to unravel the mysteries of Project 13: Mummification Tracks and overcome the challenges that await you? Museum corridors await entry if you dare

Description of mature content

The developers describe the content as follows:

A small amount of blood in some parts of the body is abnormal

Technical specifications for this version. Game Version: Initial Release Interface Language: English Audio Language: English Download/Repackaging Kit: TENOKEGame File Name: Project_13_Taxidermy_Trails_TENOKE.zip Game Download Size: 6.6 GBMD5SUM: 3c8435af55f4ff32b2b08c93c9d85914

System Requirements for Project 13 TENOKE Taxidermy Tracks

Before you start Project 13 Taxidermy Trails TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* Operating System: Windows 10/11 x64 * Processor: Intel Core i7 4770 or AMD equivalent * Memory: 4GB RAM * Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1650 or AMD equivalent * DirectX: Version 12 * Storage: 9GB available space

Download Project 13 TENOKE taxidermy tracks for free

Click the button below to start the project 13 Taxidermy Trails TENOKE. It's a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided a direct link to the complete setup of the game.

