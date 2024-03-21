Download Thief Simulator 2 v1.22 for free





Free Download Thief Simulator 2 v1.22 Game Setup for PC in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, simulation, and indie game.

Thief Simulator 2 v1.22 PC 2023 Overview

Thief Simulator 2 will take you to a world full of valuables, expensive cars and banknotes. As long as you find a way to steal them. Know that thieves' trade is not a piece of cake. In order to get some practice, you will start with petty theft. This is how you will gain the experience required to access more and more risky and, most importantly, more lucrative jobs. Gain levels and unlock new possibilities. Get useful tools. Combined with your newly acquired skills, they will pave the way for expensive items, which you can then sell on the black market. The tools of your trade include a crowbar and binoculars, as well as advanced equipment that becomes available as you progress, such as a laptop for hacking through security systems. The creators of Thief Simulator 2 have prepared two unique locations featuring houses, banks, restaurants and other special places that you will be able to strip for money, valuables and other items. But before you do that, check the surroundings: find out when the building is emptied, and find out the schedule of tenants or employees. So all you have to do is prepare a strategy and its time will be up. Just be quick and efficient. You don't have a lot of time, so you'll need to evaluate which item to take and which item to leave immediately. Can you handle the pressure or will you panic? Make sure to work on the cars between stealing buildings. Start with small family sedans and gradually work your way up to mastery, which will allow you to steal the coolest sports cars. Remember to keep your eyes around your head. Even the best plans can fall apart, and the local police are just waiting for the opportunity to handcuff you. Don't get caught. Always be one step ahead of law enforcement. List of Features* Two neighborhoods, with over 20 houses to break into. Learn about the tenant's actions, choose the right time to break in, and then rob him* Three heists, each with a unique location. Make your way to a resort featuring 6 houses full of loot, a warehouse full of guards, and a central bank with gold waiting to be plucked from the vault.* Get better and better tools, from a crowbar or binoculars to hacking laptops, stethoscopes, etc.* Make your way into houses without being detected, or weld a stick and knock everyone out. Instead, put them to sleep using sleeping gas or a tranquilizer gun. The choice is up to you.* Payphone Missions – Rob certain locations in a specific amount of time* Over 15 contracts that require you to steal unique items* Level up your thief and gain new skills, opening up a number of new possibilities. Learn special skills and activate unique abilities.* Escape from the police – intense chases with police cars and helicopters. Be careful not to get shot.* Upgrade your car, change its color, give it more power – or just buy a sports car and be no match for the police.* Steal cars – start with a small family sedan, then work your way up to a Sports dreams

Technical specifications for this version. Game Version: v1.22 Interface Language: English Audio Language: English Download/Refill Kit: Game File Name: Thief_Simulator_2_v1_22.zip Game Download Size: 14GB MD5SUM: acab2e2f6fa36875518736cfba17032e

System requirements for Thief Simulator 2 v1.22

Before you start Thief Simulator 2 v1.22 free download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating System *: Windows 7 * Processor: Intel Core i3-6100 or equivalent * Memory: 8 GB RAM * Graphics: NVidia GeForce GTX 960 or equivalent * DirectX: Version 10 * Storage: 12 GB available space* Sound card: DirectX compatible

Recommended:

* Requires 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating System: Windows 10 * Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 or equivalent * Memory: 8GB RAM * Graphics: NVidia GeForce GTX 1070 or equivalent * DirectX: Version 11 * Storage: 12 GB available space * Sound card: DirectX compatible

Download Thief Simulator 2 v1.22 for free

Click on the below button to start Thief Simulator 2 v1.22. It's a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided a direct link to the complete setup of the game.

