Pioneers of Pagonia Economics Early Access Free Download

In a world of countless islands inhabited by scattered tribes, you travel and lead your people as a visionary to form alliances with the inhabitants, after helping each other and gaining their trust. Send your pioneers to discover pristine soil, find hidden resources and explore secret places. Join our Discord and become a member of our dedicated community! We will keep you updated on our development process and discuss your ideas and feedback.* Experience how thousands of residents rush to do your bidding, build your village and claim your lands.* Build a thriving economy with over 40 buildings and over 70 different goods.* Discover the endless variations in the maps that Procedurally generated and always face new challenges.* Protect your inhabitants from hostile animals, plundering bandits and mythical creatures.* Inhabit magnificent islands and send your pioneers to explore new lands, find hidden resources and uncover secrets.* Unite with scattered tribes by helping them solve their problems and achieve Their most important desires.

Enjoy the fantastical and captivating world of Pagonia, where your carefully considered decisions result in the demands of thousands of bustling residents. Every cargo transportation, manufacturing and discovery process undertaken by your employees is understood and presented with beautiful animation in this ultimate simulation of the game world. Use your creativity and strategic skills to build a thriving economy! See the water fields of the Pagonians, harvest crops and produce excellent meals for your residents! The more food and housing you provide, the more hardworking workers you will have. They will boost your production by working as miners, lumberjacks, armor and weapon makers and many more! Venture into the mysterious mist and expand your lands to find scattered tribes, new lands, and hidden secrets of Pagonia! Your mission is to help neutral tribes by exchanging valuable resources, discovering legendary artifacts, and finding missing people. You have reached your goal once you have explored the entire island, defeated the enemies, and united everyone who was lost. Defend your carefully built village from cunning enemies. If you get too close to their borders, they will attack you! Bandits are skilled swordsmen and thieves will steal goods from your production buildings. Legendary enemies like werewolves and ghosts also lurk in the shadows. Be careful and send powerful military units to defeat them, otherwise they will bite the Bajunians and turn them into werewolves! Thanks to a strong economy, you will be able to overcome the dangers that await you. Procedural maps offer endless possibilities and a wide range of game experiences. Choose your play style and create unique islands! Adjust the number of neutral factions, the structure of terrain types, and the difficulty of enemies. If you'd rather focus entirely on building a village with no enemies at all, simply create a map without them!

Technical specifications for this version. Game Version: Initial Release Interface Language: English Audio Language: English Download/Repack Set: Early Access Game File Name: Pioneers_of_Pagonia_Economy_Early_Access.zip Game Download Size: 2.4 GBMD5SUM: 78c40aad3b029d7f6ccd73ac46035116

System Requirements for Pagonia Economy Early Access Pioneers

Before you start Pioneers of Pagonia Economy Early Access free download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: Requires 64-bit processor and operating system OS: 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or later Processor: Quad-core Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: nVidia GTX 1050 Mobile / AMD Radeon RX470DirectX: v12 Storage: 5 GB Available Space Additional Notes: Please note that Intel Integrated Graphics (UHD and Iris Xe) are not supported. Recommended: Requires 64-bit processor and operating system: 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or later Processor: Hexa Core Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: nVidia GeForce RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 5600 XTDirectX: v12, Storage: 5 GB of available space Additional Notes: Please note that Intel Integrated Graphics (UHD, Iris Xe) is not supported.

Pioneers of Pagonia Economics Early Access Free Download

Click the button below to start early access to Pagonia Economy Leaders. It's a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided a direct link to the complete setup of the game.

