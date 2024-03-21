Universities build their own ChatGPT-like AI tools





When ChatGPT debuted in November 2022, Ravi Pendse knew he needed to act quickly. The University of Michigan established an advisory group to study the impact of ChatGPT on teaching and learning, but Pense, UMichs' chief information officer, took it further.

A few months later, ahead of the fall 2023 semester, the university launched UM GPT, a homegrown generative AI tool that currently boasts 14,000 to 16,000 users per day.

The report is great, but it would be even better if it provided tools, Pense said, noting that Michigan is very concerned about equity. All UM GPT is free. We wanted to level the playing field.

The University of Michigan was one of the few institutions last year to create its own version of ChatGPT for use by students and faculty. These include Harvard University, the University of Washington, the University of California, Irvine, and the University of California, San Diego. This initiative is not only a way for universities to jump on the artificial intelligence (AI) bandwagon, but also a way to overcome concerns about equity, privacy, and intellectual property rights.

Of course we need to talk about AI, but let's also talk about not creating the next version of the digital divide.

tom andriola

Students can use OpenAIs ChatGPT and similar tools for everything from writing assistance to answering homework questions. The latest version of ChatGPT costs $20 per month, but older versions remain free. The new model includes more up-to-date information, which may be advantageous for students who can afford it.

Tom Andriola, chief digital officer at the University of California, Irvins, said the fees, no matter how small, create an unfair disparity for students.

As an organization, do we think it's right for some students to pay $20 a month to access the best information? [AI] When other models have access to lesser features? Andriola said. Primarily, AI will push us to the scale of capital needed for everyone. Of course we need to talk about AI, but let's also talk about not creating the next version of the digital divide.

The University of California, Irvine on Monday unveiled its own AI chatbot called ZotGPT. It has been introduced with various features since October 2023, but is still being tested and available only to staff and faculty. This tool helps you with everything from creating class syllabuses to writing code.

Providing their own version of ChatGPT allows faculty to use the technology without the concerns associated with the OpenAIs version, Andriola said.

When we looked at generative AI, we said: He said we need to get people learning this as soon as possible and get as many people playing with it as possible. [ZotGPT] It allows people to overcome privacy issues, intellectual property issues, and gives them an opportunity to say, “How can I use this to better myself tomorrow?''

This intellectual property issue is a major concern and is driving universities to develop their own AI tools. OpenAI lacks transparency about how it trains his ChatGPT, leaving many concerned about research and potential privacy violations.

Albert Lai, assistant faculty member for digital transformation at the University of Washington, spearheaded the launch of WashU GPT last year.

WashU worked with the University of California, Irvine and the University of Michigan to build the tool using Microsoft's Azure platform. This allows users to integrate their research into their educational institution's applications. This platform uses freely available open source software. In contrast, proprietary platforms like OpenAIs ChatGPT come with an upfront fee.

Learn about WashU GPT, a version of the University of Washington's proprietary generative AI platform that promises greater privacy and IP security than ChatGPT.

Provided by/University of Washington

There are several drawbacks when universities train their own models. University GPT is based on research, tests, and lectures conducted by institutions, so it may not be as up-to-date as commercial ChatGPT.

But that's the price we agree to pay. We thought about privacy and what we were willing to give up, Lai said. And we felt that maintaining privacy was more valuable in our community.

To ensure privacy is maintained within the university's GPT, Lai encouraged other universities to ensure that their Microsoft institutional agreements include data protection for IP . The University of California, Irvine and the University of Michigan have agreements with Microsoft that the information entered into the GPT model will be kept within the university and will not be made available to the public.

We have developed a platform on top of that [Microsofts] Pense said the basic model is to provide teachers with peace of mind that their intellectual property is protected. Faculty, including myself, would be very reluctant to conduct lectures and exams with OpenAI models (such as ChatGPT). Because it's open to the world.

Once you know the secret sauce, it's very easy to make.

albert rai

It remains to be seen whether more universities will build their own generative AI chatbots.

Consulting firm Ithaca S+P established a 19-university task force in September titled “Creating Generative AI for Higher Education” to further study the use and proliferation of generative AI. . Task force members include Princeton University, Carnegie Mellon University, and the University of Chicago.

Lai and his colleagues are encouraging university IT personnel to continue experimenting with what's publicly available, which could eventually morph into their own version of ChatGPT.

More places want to do it, but most haven't found a way to do it yet, he said. But frankly, in my opinion, once you understand the magic sauce, it's very easy.

