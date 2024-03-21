OneStock webinar explores the evolving role of technology leaders as they navigate the retail technology landscape — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





date and time

Date: Thursday, March 21, 2024

Time: 2pm (GMT)

Speaker:

Alex Priscott, Chief Technology Officer, TFG Brands London

Romulus Grigoras, OneStock CEO and Co-Founder

2023 RTIH Innovation Award

OneStock has won the 2023 RTIH Innovation Awards, winning the gong for Technology Vendor of the Year (UK).

Our judges were impressed with the distributed order management solution that helps companies increase revenue, streamline operations, and increase customer satisfaction.

Designed based on the MACH architecture to seamlessly integrate with existing IT systems, its platform serves as the backbone of the order lifecycle, providing end-to-end visibility and control over order, inventory, and fulfillment processes.

Its solution allows brands to manage orders across multiple sales channels and ensure a consistent and frictionless customer experience.

OneStock is a member of the MACH Alliance and provides solutions for a variety of brands including Mano Mano, LVMH, Intersport, Petit Bateau, Pets at Home, TFG London, and AWWG.

The 2023 winners were announced at a spectacular ceremony held at the Barbican Center in central London.

The event will be held on Wednesday 29th November and will maintain the popular evening format with a drinks reception in the stunning conservatory, followed by a Christmas themed three course meal and an awards ceremony in the Garden Room. was held.

See the complete list of winners here.

