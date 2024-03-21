BMW's Vision Neue Klasse X features a car-wide screen and Joy Brain





Frank Weber, BMW's chief technology officer, told WIRED: Everything related to driving performance, chassis control, and powertrain is integrated into one control unit. If you like the idea of ​​the ultimate driving machine, it includes crazy features. The same goes for the infotainment system. To do it right for your customers, you need to own the critical software stack and software development process.

Crazy M Performance Promise

Weber claims that increasing battery size is incompatible with BMW's sustainability goals, but says the M division's high-performance derivatives promise an authentic BMW feel. Mr. Neue Classe is ambitious and will do far more than what is happening today, he insists. Future HeM cars will have a power output of nearly megawatts (1,340 bhp) and will be able to control each wheel. ”

Photo: BMW

“Some people may miss the sound of the combustion engine, but they never miss the way the car behaves. It’s incredible. Everything you need for M is built into this new technology platform. As our engineers learned more about the system's capabilities, their confidence grew.'' It's how the car moves that matters, and the controllability of electric cars means you can get hooked. .

Now, let's get back to Vision X. If the iX and i7 are too much for you, this new concept suggests a clear rebalancing of the aesthetic order. It's a clean, modern-looking car with a strong but more subtle sense of identity.

We wanted to define BMW's true heritage, says Kai Langer, Head of i Design, and Vision X is our pure essence. If you try to remove the lines from this car, it's impossible. The Vision X is clearly a BMW, even though its proportions are quite different. Simple, reduced, bold and lively.

Get 3D Grill

Photo: BMW

Interestingly, it includes not only shades from the original 02 series that debuted in 1966, but also the popular 70s 3.0 CSL and even the early 80s E30 3 series. Vision X wears these influences lightly, but the fact that they're present at all suggests that a rethink has taken place. The vertical double kidney grille will now be exclusive to BMW X SUV models, while the subtle horizontal treatment will be used on sedans and sports cars.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wired.com/story/bmws-vision-neue-klasse-x-has-a-car-wide-screen-and-a-joy-brain/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos