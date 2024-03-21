next.js – “IFDHandler is not defined” when trying to import photos from Google Photos to PDF generation app using NextJS





This is a bit long, but I would like to hear your opinion. NextJs has a few dependent projects, but most are simple forms that store data in state and send that data to another component that generates a PDF (to do this, I used react- pdf). The company I work for uses Google Photos and requires me to add Google Photos photos directly to the app. I've created all the inputs needed for this. Random jpegs from the internet work perfectly, and any kind of png works perfectly too, but for some reason when I try to add a photo from Google Photos (all jpegs in my case), it doesn't work. There are a lot of variations of the same functionality and I tried to make them appear and it didn't work. All your photos from Google Photos now appear in your PDF. (I have attached a photo with everything below so you can understand the situation better). The real problem is: I need to open this file in MS Word. This is what my company wants, but the problem is: When I try to edit the PDF in MS Word (I know this isn't great, but it's a simple layout and MS Word reads it very well) even though the image is visible in the PDF. ) it simply isn't displayed. Random jpegs and random pngs will work, but jpegs downloaded from Google Photos albums will not.

I have attached some photos below that show the whole thing in detail.

// 21.03.2024 Let's try it (Google Photos jpeg is not displayed even on PDF) function onFileSelect(e: any) { const files = e.target.files; if (files.length == 0) returns; for (i = 0; i < files.length; i++) { if (files[i].type.split("/")[0] !== "image") continue; if (!images.some((e: any) => e.name === file[i].name)) { const reader = new FileReader(); Reader.readAsDataURL(file[i]); Reader.onload = () => { setImages((prevImages: any) => [

…prevImages,

{

type: files[i].type, name: file[i].name, url: URL.createObjectURL(files[i]), // This could be a base64 string reader.result, but I tried that and still got the same result }, ]); }; } } } // Currently using (I see any type of photo on the PDF, but whenever I open it in MS Word, the photo from Google Photos is not displayed. I'm also using compressorjs as a dependency here) (base64 conversion I tried everything) function onFileSelect(e: any) { const files = e.target.files; if (files.length == 0) returns; for (let i = 0; i < files.length; i++) { if (files[i].type.split("/")[0] !== "image") continue; if (!images.some((e: any) => e.name === file[i].name)) { new Compressor(files)[i]{quality: 0.8, conversion type: [“image/jpeg”]success: (result: any) => { const Reader = new FileReader(); const mustBePng = new Blob([result]{ type: “image/png” }); Reader.readAsDataURL(mustBePng); Reader.onload = () => { setImages((prevImages: any) => [

…prevImages,

{

type: result.type,

name: files[i].name, URL: Reader.result, }, ]); }; }, }); } } }

There are several others, but there's no point in just showing them. When adding a photo from Google Photos, it says “IFDHandler is not defined”. Console error. I tried googling it but to no avail.

The red ones are photos from Google Photos that don't display in MS Word and cause an IFDHandler error. The green and orange are random jpegs and pngs that work perfectly fine.

This is an image input, nothing special (just ignore the png and jpgs tags; I added them so you know what format is what without looking at the console).

This is an example of a PDF result (to give you an idea of ​​what's going on, the PDF also has the ability to suppress JPEGs from Google Photos. The first two images are random JPEGs, all other images are It's a JPEG from Google Photos. You can display it in a PDF using the second function, but it doesn't work in MS Word yet)

This is an error that occurs when you try to import something from Google Photos.

I would appreciate any help. (I tried converting the file to png but couldn't get it to work. If you know how to do it from the front end, please let me know)

thank you!

This is my first post on stackoverflow, but I think it's okay.

