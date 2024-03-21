Texas Governor Announces New Innovation Group Aimed to Strengthen State as a Semiconductor Manufacturing Hub





Gov. Greg Abbott announced on March 19 at the University of Texas at Dallas that the newly created Texas Innovation Consortium Fund will boost microchip production in the state and expand workforce training programs at the university. did.

Abbott said the fund is an attempt to keep Texas at the top for semiconductor manufacturing by attracting additional public and private investment to the state.

“We are here to connect the dots. This is a historic day,” he said. “Texas will be at the forefront of semiconductor research, design and manufacturing. Texas will be competitive not only with other states but with other countries. We know what's at stake. There is.”

In June 2023, Mr. Abbott signed the Texas Chip Act into law to attract more chipmakers to Texas' already strong semiconductor manufacturing industry. The bill commits $698 million to a new semiconductor fund and another $660 million to advanced research centers at the University of Texas at Austin and Texas A&M University.

Companies have already begun to take advantage of Chip Act incentives, as the US is expected to give Samsung $6 billion to expand its project in Texas. The South Korea-based chipmaker previously announced plans to build a $17 billion chip factory in Taylor to complement its existing facility in Austin.

Additionally, Dallas-based Texas Instruments plans to invest up to $30 billion in a semiconductor manufacturing campus in Sherman.

“The numbers don't lie. We're number one in the country in manufacturing and employment, but we're not satisfied with that,” said Chairman Dade Phelan. “Whoever controls the chips controls the future of this world. We want Texas to be number one. We are sending a clear message that we are not satisfied with being the leader of the nation. .We want to be world leaders.'' ”

Dr. David Daniel, provost emeritus of the University of Texas at Dallas, will lead the consortium.

“This is a globally competitive industry,” Daniel said. “The work we do has the potential to impact everyone's lives. Success cannot be achieved without great people. As these industries grow, our specific work We will need thousands of Texans to contribute to our needs.”

This is a big day for students at the University of Texas at Dallas, said Manuel Quevedo, the University of Texas at Dallas representative for the consortium.

“We understand that the driving force behind this is industry, and we will need that as our students prepare to join the workforce,” he said. .

Sixteen Texas universities will have representatives in the consortium. In addition to Daniel, Mr. Phelan appointed six other people to the consortium's executive committee.

Sameer Penderkar is vice president of technology at Texas Instruments. Lawrence Smith, chairman of the board of directors at Austin-based Tokyo Electron US, and Guy Schweppe, senior vice president of technology and software procurement at Round Rock-based Dell Technologies. Jeffrey Smith, vice president of infrastructure technology at Samsung Austin Semiconductor, said: said Eric Almgren, managing director of Austin-based Castle Peak Advisors. said David Lee, director of corporate strategy at South Korea-based Dongjin US.

