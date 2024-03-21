WhatsApps Android changes bring great upgrades to rival iPhone





The latest WhatsApp update for Android users is currently in beta and will be very welcome. With it, the app will automatically transcribe your voice notes to text. The feature has been available for iPhone users since last year, but it's finally available on Android smartphones as well.

WhatsApp upgrades are coming soon.

SOPA Image/LightRocket (via Getty Images)

This is an important upgrade for several reasons. First, some people like to leave voice messages on WhatsApp, but not everyone wants to listen to voice messages because it takes time to listen to them. However, there are useful 1.5x and 2x buttons that allow you to listen to voice messages faster.

More from FORBES WhatsApp Adds Nice New Messaging Feature Update, Coming Soon By David Phelan

Transcription means the words are printed below the play button in the voice memo. You can also listen to the audio, which is useful if the transcript doesn't make sense or you want to see subtle details.

According to WABetaInfo, this transcription feature uses advanced speech recognition technology to accurately convert voice messages into text, allowing users to understand and respond to messages without relying solely on audio playback. This feature not only improves accessibility for users who are hearing impaired, but also accommodates users in noisy environments or situations where it is impossible to hear.

Transcription of voice memos provided to WhatsApp users on Android.

WA beta information

Also, in situations where a voice message arrives and you want to know what it says, but it's not appropriate to play the audio out loud, such as at a meeting or religious service, it's quieter to glance at the printed text. It's even faster.

I would like to add that you can turn off this feature if you don't care, but it's just as safe as regular messages. Transcription is done on-device, so end-to-end encryption is maintained.

One way it can be done on the device is because the app needs to download 150 MB of new app data and the system also uses the device's speech recognition to provide an end-to-end transcript.

However, Android smartphone users still need to practice a little patience, as this feature is currently scheduled to come in a beta update rather than a general release.

So what took so long? Granted, it might be easier to add functionality if you're using a small number of different Apple handsets with the same microphone compared to the various devices under the Android umbrella.

Either way, it would be a very welcome update.

More from FORBES Apple iPad Pro 2024 release date: When will the new iPad be released By David Phelan

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidphelan/2024/03/20/whatsapps-android-change-brings-outstanding-upgrade-to-match-iphone/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos