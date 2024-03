Fox News AI Newsletter: Inside Google's Failed Gemini Deployment

Welcome to the Fox News Artificial Intelligence Newsletter, featuring the latest advances in AI technology.

– Former Google employee: How code red meetings and ChatGPT gave executives a 'shortcut' in launching Gemini AI – Apple and Google in talks to push Gemini to enhance iPhone AI capabilities Report – LSU star Angel Reese criticizes AI-generated photo of himself as 'crazy and weird'

Behind the curtain: Despite internal concerns, Google abandoned “impartiality” and took a drastic “shortcut” to launch its Gemini artificial intelligence chatbot, according to a former senior employee.

In development: A new report says Apple is in talks with Google to use its new Gemini artificial intelligence model to enhance the iPhone's AI capabilities, after previously discussing the prospect with ChatGPT maker OpenAI.

'Crazy and weird': LSU women's basketball star Angel Reese took to social media Monday to slam people who allegedly created AI-generated photos of college basketball players.

Angel Reese, No. 10 of the LSU Lady Tigers, plays in the first quarter against the Tennessee Lady Vols at Thompson-Boling Arena on February 25, 2024 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Beasts on the Lawn: Imagine a future where the noise of lawn mowers and the rustling of leaves are sounds of the past, replaced by quiet, efficient robots. With the invention of Electric Sheep Robotics Verdie, the days of arduous yard work and coordinating with landscaping services may be over. This AI-powered bot does more than just trim the edges. He is a master of power tools and is good at blowing away debris.

Verdie landscaping robot equipped with AI. (Electric Sheep Robotics)

Best Uses: The U.S. State Department will this week convene the first meeting of signatories to the Artificial Intelligence Agreement, focusing on military applications as the first item of international interest.

Simulation exercise by Air Force Research Laboratory. (Air Force Research Institute)

Unite: More than 50 United Nations member states have joined the United States in drafting a resolution to establish safety guidelines for artificial intelligence.

