JK Tech partners with Google Cloud to accelerate digital innovation and advance Gen AI capabilities





NEW YORK , March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — JK Tech, a global provider of next-generation digital and business consulting services, announces a partnership with Google Cloud across the United States and United Kingdom. With a large number of his GCP certified employees, JK Tech strengthens its services in the areas of application development, cloud migration, data management, and machine learning. This collaboration aims to leverage Gen AI to lead innovative advancements in cloud capabilities and help organizations leverage the full potential of Google Cloud technologies. To further this goal, JK Tech's Gen AI Accelerator-JIVA is at the forefront of innovation to bring enterprise data to life. This demonstrates the organization's commitment to powering all its solutions with Google Cloud capabilities.

JK Tech is distinguished by extensive expertise in three key areas: Gen AI and analytics expertise harnesses the power of advanced data analytics and AI applications. Our deep industry expertise in retail, CPG, insurance, and more allows us to understand industry-specific challenges. Through a strategic partnership with Google Cloud, JK Tech has expanded its services to ensure efficient and scalable deployment of solutions in cloud environments. This gives organizations the unique ability to respond accurately and innovatively to a wide range of customer needs.

Vedang Singhania, Head of Marketing and Alliances, JK Tech, said in a statement: “At JK Tech, we are committed to providing organizations with cutting-edge technology solutions that drive business growth and innovation. Our collaboration with Google Cloud is important.” Delivering unparalleled cloud services to our customers This is the result of our efforts. We aim to accelerate our customers' digital transformation journeys using Google Cloud's cutting-edge infrastructure and JK Tech's domain expertise. In the future, we plan to create strategic solutions. A business unit (SBU) dedicated to Google Cloud services. This SBU will focus on specializing in cloud services, ensuring expertise and customized solutions for clients. We remain focused on Google Cloud and will be attending Google Next'24 on April 9th. -11, Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas. ”

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1513832/3012700/JK_Tech_Logo.jpg

Source JK Tech

