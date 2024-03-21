Ultrahuman wins $35 million to expand AI-powered health tracking smart ring





What you need to know:

– Ultrahuman, a pioneer in wearable health technology, has raised $35 million in Series B funding led by luminaries including Blume Ventures and Steadview Capital.

– Ultrahuman is on track to achieve a significant milestone of exceeding $100 million in annual revenue run rate (ARR) by the end of 2024 while maintaining profitability.

Building a multi-device health ecosystem

Ultrahuman: A multi-device ecosystem for holistic health

Ultrahuman stands out as a leader in the health technology revolution. The company's product suite extends beyond its flagship Ring Air smart ring. This includes a comprehensive health ecosystem that includes:

M1 Live: Continuous blood glucose monitoring wearable. Ultrahuman Home: Home health equipment. Blood Vision: Preventive blood testing products.

Ultrahuman seamlessly integrates data from blood sugar, sleep, exercise, blood markers, and heart rate variability (HRV) to facilitate a holistic approach to preventive health and personalized health.

Funding drives growth and innovation

Capital inflows will be strategically deployed to:

Expanding Manufacturing Capacity: Ultrahuman plans to increase its manufacturing capacity to meet the growing demand for innovative wearable products. Deepening R&D: Investments in R&D will accelerate advances in health tracking technology and solidify Ultrahuman's position at the forefront of health technology innovation.

availability

Ultrahuman products are currently available at over 150 retailers around the world, including prestigious locations such as Selfridges in London and Changi Airport in Singapore.

“This funding round marks a pivotal step in our efforts to dominate the smart ring space and moves us closer to our goal of becoming a market leader,” said Mohit, co-founder of Ultrahuman. Mr Kumar said.

“Our growth is a testament to our users' love for our products, as highlighted by industry-leading NPS and engagement metrics since the launch of our newest model, Ring Air. Continuous firmware and software updates What sets us apart is our relentless focus on improving the user experience through. “Shipping a new firmware version every two weeks and improving the app every week reflects our commitment to excellence and speed of execution – our biggest competitive advantage. We've iterated on hardware at the speed of software by designing new devices like the Ultrahuman Home health monitor.

