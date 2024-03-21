



Google Doodle celebrates Mother's Day 2024 today. The Doodle released today, March 21st, is available in Middle Eastern countries including Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, Libya, Palestine, Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Oman, and Iraq.

This doodle has an illustration of her mother in the foreground. She is seen sitting on the couch and reading to her child in her homely atmosphere. In the background is a dog with the word “Google” drawn on it and some plants.

Also read: Apple in talks with Google to use Gemini to bring generative AI capabilities to iPhone History

The history of Mother's Day dates back to the early 20th century. It was during this period that an American social activist named Anna Jarvis advocated honoring her mother's contributions to society. Her campaign gained attention in 1914, when her Mother's Day was officially recognized as a national holiday in the United States by President Woodrow Wilson.

Also read: Google fined 250 million in France over dispute with news publisher

Durga Puja, which honors Mother Goddess Durga, remains an important festival in India. Therefore, Mother's Day is a day to celebrate and honor the most special person in our lives: our mothers. It is important to note that Mother's Day is celebrated on different days in over 40 countries around the world.

Also read: Google Doodle commemorates Persian New Year to celebrate Nowruz 2024, the importance of history and more The importance of Mother's Day

The purpose of Mother's Day is to express gratitude, appreciation and love for the most special of people, our mothers, and their unconditional sacrifice, support and love.

Mother's Day is usually celebrated on the second Sunday in May. However, this day is celebrated on different days in different countries, usually falling in March or May. It is celebrated on the second Sunday of May in India, Canada, Australia, and the United States. In the UK it is celebrated three weeks before Easter Sunday.

Also read: Google in trouble with CCI again, this time for violating fair pricing rules

Let's take a look at some ways to celebrate Mother's Day.

To make Mother's Day special, spend the day taking her out and sharing a meal with her. Have family gatherings and meals together. Dedicate a poem or song to your girlfriend and let her know how important she is to you and make her feel special. Send flowers, cards, jewelry, and more. Chocolates, clothing, accessories, cakes, and other items that express your love for your mother. Let's make something special for mom.

Milestone alert! Livemint tops the charts as the world's fastest growing news website. Click here for more information.

Unlock a world of benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and personalized newsfeeds, it's all here, just a click away. Log in here!

Get all the business news, market news, breaking news, and latest news on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app for daily market updates.Show more Show less

Published: March 21, 2024, 6:36 AM IST

Topics you may be interested in

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/google-doodle-celebrates-mothers-day-2024-today-11710981480575.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos