



Aravind Srinivas credits Google CEO Sundar Pichai for giving him the freedom to eat eggs.

Srinivas remembers the moment Pichai's interview appeared on his YouTube feed seven years ago. Raised as a vegetarian in India, like many families in the country, eggs were excluded, but now in his early 20s, Srinivas wanted to eat more protein. Here, Pichai, a hero to many aspiring entrepreneurs in India, casually describes his morning. He would wake up, read the newspaper, drink tea, and eat an omelet.

Srinivas shared the video with his mother. OK, she said: You can eat eggs.

Pichai's influence extends far beyond Srinivas' diet. He is also the CEO of a search company called Perplexity AI, one of his most hyped apps in the generative AI era. Mr. Srinivas still takes cues from Mr. Pichai, the leader of the world's largest search engine, but his accolades are more mixed.

It has now become a rivalry of sorts, Srinivas says. It's troublesome.

Srinivas and Pichai both grew up in Chennai, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, but were born 22 years apart. Pichai became Google's chief executive while Srinivas was pursuing a doctorate in computer science at the University of California, Berkeley.

For his first research internship, Srinivas worked at Google-owned DeepMind in London. Pichai took on a new role in the same year, becoming CEO of Alphabet as well as Google. Mr. Srinivas felt exhilarating about his work at DeepMind, but was disappointed when he discovered that the apartment he had rented to keep him out of the public eye was a shabby house infested with rats, so he decided to sleep in DeepMind's office. It is said that this happened sometimes.

In his office library, he discovered a book about the growth and evolution of Google called “In the Plex,'' written by WIRED Editor-in-Chief Stephen Levy. Srinivas read this book many times and developed an appreciation for Google and its innovations. Larry and Sergey became my entrepreneurial heroes, says Srinivas. (He listed chapters from In the Plexs and offered to quote passages from memory, but WIRED took him at his word.)

Shortly after, in 2020, Srinivas accepted a position as a research intern at Google's headquarters in Mountain View, California, working on machine learning for computer vision. Srinivas was slowly making his way into the world of Google and putting some of his AI research results to good use.

Then, in 2022, Srinivas and his three co-founders, Denis Yarats, Johnny Ho, and Andy Konwinsk, teamed up to develop a new approach to search using AI. They started working on an algorithm that could translate natural language into the database language SQL, but decided that this was too narrow (or nerdy). Instead, we pivoted to a product that combines a traditional search index with the relatively new capabilities of a large language model. They called it “Perplexity”.

Perplexity is sometimes described as an answer engine rather than a search engine due to the way it uses AI text generation to summarize results. New searches create conversation threads around specific topics. When you enter your query, Perplexity responds with follow-up questions and asks you to narrow down your question. Avoid direct links in favor of text-based or visual answers that don't require you to click somewhere else to get information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wired.com/story/founder-perplexity-ai-sundar-pichai-competing-to-reinvent-search/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos