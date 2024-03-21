Text-to-video AI could change the way we think (opinion)





As economists predict the impact of generative artificial intelligence on human work, educators are concerned about detecting AI-generated texts. Educators and students alike have questions. How much effort do humans need to put into writing these days?

More fundamentally, will prose continue to dominate human communication and discussion? Lately, I've been thinking about the possibility that this won't happen.

Social media and news organizations are reacting to OpenAI's announcement last month of Sora, a new generation platform that generates realistic videos from simple natural language prompts. For example, if you ask Sora to tell you historical footage of California during the Gold Rush, he'll lead you to a clapboard town filled with horses, mules, and cowboys surrounded by scrubby hills and streams. It's visual magic. Only He is created from eight amazing words.

Many people are surprised by advances in AI and speculate about the short-term implications. There is no doubt that Sora and similar platforms will impact human creative work. New brands will dominate the market. And new creative and artistic possibilities are born.

However, in my view, text-to-video generation techniques signal other important changes in human activity, especially in the areas of human thinking, learning, writing, and communication.

More than any other generative platform released to date, these new tools open the way to multimodal, nonlinear thinking and communication that humans have not been able to fully explore. Humans have increased their ability to move beyond lines of text and speak in the language of images with relative ease, presenting new ways to build communication and understand each other. Text-to-Video technology opens up new ways for people to generate and share images, text, and audio that match their imagination and rhetorical intent better than words alone can, allowing them to share ideas and analyze data and evidence. , creating new possibilities for discussion creation.

Besides Sora, other generative and machine learning AI tools are already helping humans research and write. Generative AI platforms draft literature reviews and produce texts in multiple styles. Now you can initiate and manage the same task through speech-to-text tools. Adding the ability to convert text to video to these other existing applications requires a stretch of imagination, especially as virtual and augmented reality environments begin to unleash the power of three-dimensional data visualization. there is no. Humans looking to communicate complex ideas may be drawn to machines that help them create a series of video narratives that can be accessed through spatial virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and augmented reality (XR) experiences. there is. Over time, conveying complex ideas in this way may become more common than using prose alone. After all, humans are visual animals.

This fusion of technology challenges human sensibilities. Writing and thinking can be mediated by images. Images are more than just illustrations, they are sources of information and meaning, and this new means of creating video has the potential to complement, enhance, and even replace written text.

Linear text does not disappear. But those who become adept at video generation technology may learn to think more deeply in new directions, controlling images in ways that were once possible only to talented filmmakers. Visualizing metaphors and data can make thinking more complex than relying solely on text. And, as with all things related to generative AI, the timeline for this technology's impact on human thinking is likely to be significantly accelerated.

Now is the time to use your imagination and experiment to find the boundaries that allow you to think far beyond the text and increase your creativity. Educators need to understand how these technologies are excluded, how they are included, and how they can be misused and abused. Generative AI, predictive analytics, and machine learning do not stand alone, but are integrated with other digital technologies and approaches such as gamification, adaptive learning, and collaboration. Care should be taken regarding long-term effects. Educators who do not start adapting their instruction and content now will be left behind.

Dr. Steven K. Johnson is Senior Vice President for Innovation at National University.

