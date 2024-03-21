Does Google want people to be “woke”?Former employee reveals company's response to Trump, Biden and BLM





Substack columnist Michael Shellenberger discusses the woke rhetoric from Google's AI platform on The Bottom line.

Google has struggled to represent all viewpoints on political issues such as Black Lives Matter (BLM) and the recent US election, according to former senior employees, and has struggled to define “fairness” internally for users. It is said that measures are being taken.

The person said Google, like many other Big Tech companies, does not want antitrust lawsuits or major investigations into problems within its products. So while Google tries to keep its technology as politically neutral as possible, there are sometimes worrying consequences.

Google disputed the sources' claims, saying it has clear business reasons to build politically neutral products that are available to as many people as possible.

A Google official who spoke to Fox News Digital on condition of anonymity said the company's unspoken standard is to act “no matter what side of the political spectrum the country is on” at the time.

“When Donald Trump's election happened, we saw them trying to not say anything about this outside of us because we were going to talk about fairness. They shut everything down. “They couldn't.'' They didn't even take notes during the meeting because they were worried that the meeting would become public,'' a former employee told FOX News Digital.

Google disputes a source's characterization of the company's operations after Trump's victory and claims that the company plays a role in countries “on either side of the political fence.”

A former senior Google employee claimed that the company was failing to bring political diversity to its products and was simply trying to fit in. (Sean Gallup/Kamil Krzazinsky/AFP/Ian Moll/Ilya Nouberge/Getty Images/Getty Images)

“And as soon as Joe Biden was elected, it was all about diversity,” they added.

Google also allegedly faced problems when trying to represent different political and social viewpoints within the algorithms that power Google Search and Gemini.

In 2020, Timnit Gebru, a former co-leader of Google's Ethics AI team, was cited for helping write a paper called “The Danger of Probabilistic Aum: Can Language Models Be Too Big?” He claimed to have been kicked out of the company.

Jeff Dean, head of Google AI, told colleagues in an email that the paper did not meet standards for publication. Gebru said the paper's findings led him to require Google to meet many conditions that the company had refused.

Gebru allegedly asked the company to negotiate a final day of employment for her when she returned from leave. However, before she returned home, her company email was deleted from her account, according to MIT Technology Review.

The paper determined, in part, that it is nearly impossible to thoroughly vet AI models that collect large amounts of corpus data from copyrighted materials, the Internet, and other sources.

The study argues that “methodologies that rely on datasets too large to document are inherently risky,” and while documentation allows for accountability, “undocumented training Data perpetuates irreparable harm.”

A former senior Google employee has raised concerns about company policies and decisions within the company that may have led to problems with Gemini artificial intelligence (AI). (Sebastian Bozon/AFP/Michael M. Santiago/Steve Taylor/SOPA Images/Lightrocket via Getty Images/Getty Images)

One of the paper's most important conclusions was that AI models at Google's scale cannot adequately represent the perspectives of regions with less internet access.

For example, in these models, rural America is not available on the internet at the same scale as data that perpetuates the views of corporate America and the wealthy that support the views of mainstream Democrats and Republicans. It may not be expressed properly.

A former Google employee interviewed by Fox News Digital said that if Google does not intentionally seek to ensure representation for people with limited access, then the dominant political ideology that is always online will become the norm for AI. He said it would be.

“Google was trying its best, but it's still there. None of these companies are doing it this well. None of these companies are trying to do it in a way that makes sense. . That's why they're all saying no. “Don't regulate us. It slows down innovation. We can check these systems ourselves. No, we can't do that.'' , and you don't,” the source said.

The market does not require the kind of testing required to check all embeddings and data. The source said the lack of current regulations in the US will allow tech companies to launch products more quickly, but the users on the other side of these systems will be “guinea pigs.”

The official pointed out that “fairness” in the real world is not universal, so it is natural that fairness in AI is inherently biased. As a result, the model always has to take sides.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, a Google spokesperson said, “These are the opinions of one former employee, who clearly has no knowledge of how decisions are made at Google. , which misrepresents the company's structure.” We want people of all backgrounds and ideologies to use our products, so we offer products that are apolitical and helpful. That's how our business works. ”

File photo: The Google logo and the words AI artificial intelligence are seen in this illustration taken on May 4, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

“What these companies are doing is following the context of the environment in which their apps operate,” said a former employee.

The source said that in the wake of the killing of George Floyd and the subsequent Black Lives Matter protests, there has been a major push to make products like Google Voice and Google Assistant able to provide politically correct answers. It is said that there was. If you ask, “Is it okay to be gay?” or “Is it okay to be transgender?” This product is a “yes” because same-sex marriage is legal in the United States and there are protections for the transgender community. He said he would answer.

However, the source said the system would not be able to answer the same question in Ghana, Russia, Nigeria or Saudi Arabia, where similar protections are not available.

To determine internal standards of fairness, Google put together the “What is Fair Enough” (WIFE) project.

Former employees argued that the project needs more scientific research and funding so it can conduct research on the perspectives of underrepresented demographics such as veterans and religious groups.

Instead, it is said to have hand-picked people with different identities and collectively decided what standards of fairness would work for Google.

Poland – 2023/10/24: In this photo illustration, the Google logo can be seen displayed on a smartphone. (Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

“The bigger issue here is not whether Google is driving policy. The question is why companies have the power to make decisions in the first place. Can they decide what I have access to based on what they think I'm doing?'” one former employee said.

“The opposite was true for Elon Musk, who allowed Taylor Swift to make porn because his AI models were not subject to censorship and he wanted freedom of speech. Why should he make the decision? We collectively decide the laws, rules, and how we operate in society. We all agree on the penalties for it. So why do we cause harm at a greater level? “Do we let these companies decide on this new technology that can scale? What's fair and what's unfair?” they added.

The source noted that people often ask, “Is AI a superhero or a supervillain?”

Online discussions, they say, are less about whether Google wants to “wake up” people than about whether Google should judge for the world whether its model accurately represents the society it operates in. They are often filled with people who collectively worry about something.

Instead, the former Google employee said everyone should ask, “Why would the company that develops Google tell us what it is?”

