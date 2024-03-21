Moray’s health technology data project wins Up and Coming TEC Innovation Award





An innovative medical technology data project in Murray, Scotland has been named Most Noteworthy TEC Innovation at the 2024 ITEC (International Technology Care) Awards.

The project revolves around generating and collating comprehensive data on social determinants of health and is one of five living laboratories offered by the Rural Center of Excellence. The technology-led pilot aims to address the unprecedented demand on health and social care provision across the region caused by longer life expectancies, increased demand for services and fewer healthcare professionals .

The £5m UK Government-funded Regional Center of Excellence for Digital Health and Care Innovation was established in 2021 as part of Moray’s growth deal. It is led by the Scottish Digital Health and Innovation Centre. We are currently piloting an approach that uses technology to empower patients and caregivers and encourage people to take active responsibility for their own health and wellbeing.

Just last month, DHI Director Professor George Crooks OBE called out the need for digital technology to drive the modernization of Scotland's integrated health and social care system.

Benefits of data sharing

Sharing relevant and linked data across all aspects of a patient's life is expected to first help shift the balance of care towards self-management and community services. This reduces pressure on frontline services and provides more targeted and efficient care.

Dr Malcolm Simmons, Moray's GP clinical lead and involved in the project, said: The development of personal data stores has the potential to overcome some of the significant practical difficulties faced by patients, families, GPs, carers and other professionals when trying to share information. It is used to optimize the care provided to an individual. By giving individuals control over who has access to their information, individuals can choose to share their information with everyone important to them, allowing medical and care teams to communicate more effectively. and improve the care of the individual at the heart of this model.

He continued: “In the future, everyone will have access to this technology, with real-time access to results, health information, and advice, including up-to-date information about local resources and services to help you deal with health issues, on your phone or tablet. Encourage a healthier lifestyle.

The data collation and analysis of this project is unique internationally and offers the potential for significant impact on both populations and services through its ability to generate individual and population-level insights. This allows for increased self-management, early intervention, and targeted resources.

Recruiting for “Living Lab”

Four public events were held this month. The aim is to recruit new participants to the Living Lab so they can try out the technology and measure and prove the value and efficiency of new approaches. If the Moray pilot is successful, the aim is to roll out the technology to other parts of Scotland.

Simon Bokor Ingram, Chief Executive of Moray Health and Social Care Partnership, explained: Primarily, digital creates a level playing field in terms of access. Elgin is located far from Raigmore, Aberdeen and the Central Belt, with serious problems mainly due to transport and poverty in nearby rural areas. Advancing the digital agenda could be the solution.

COVID-19 has changed the way people actively access healthcare, leading to greater acceptance of services delivered in different ways. Establishing access to services that can be delivered digitally through these mediums can reduce waiting lists and the need for unnecessary travel. There will be no need to travel to Aberdeen for routine medical appointments and blood test results will be provided digitally through the app.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.digitalhealth.net/2024/03/moray-health-tech-data-project-wins-up-and-coming-tec-innovation-award/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos