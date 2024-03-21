SpaceX Starship could return to flight as early as early May





We may not have to wait too long to see the world's most powerful rocket take to the skies again.

The spacecraft, SpaceX's 400-foot-tall (122-meter-tall) Starship, conducted its third test flight last Thursday (March 14) from the company's Starbase launch site in South Texas. did. Starship achieved many important milestones during its mission, but ultimately both stages broke apart while descending through Earth's atmosphere.

SpaceX is still analyzing data from the flight. The results will help prepare for Starship's fourth flight, which may now be on the horizon.

“We hope to find out what happened during both stages of descent and hopefully I intend to be back flying within six weeks.” .

With such a schedule, the launch would take place “at the beginning of May,” she added. (Technical readiness isn't the only issue, though; SpaceX still needs to secure a launch license from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, which is overseeing the investigation into what happened on the March 14 flight.) )

Mr Shotwell hailed the third flight as “incredibly successful”.

She added that both elements of Starship, the giant first stage super-heavy booster and the 165-foot (50-meter) high upper stage called the ship, both ascent stages were “beautiful.”

The Super Heavy also conducted a boostback burn as planned and prepared for splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico. However, the booster failed to achieve a landing burn and disintegrated at approximately 1,650 feet (500 m) above the water.

The ship had reached orbital speed and was on track to reach its splashdown target in the Indian Ocean. But it too experienced “unscheduled rapid disassembly” (RUD, SpaceX's technical term) and gave up the ghost about 50 minutes after liftoff.

The latter number is a convenient abbreviation for the success achieved in three flights. His first two Starship test missions, launched last April and November, lasted just four and eight minutes, respectively. And both of those flights ended in RUD as well.

SpaceX has very big plans for Starship, seeing the fully reusable spacecraft as a breakthrough needed to make it economically viable for humans to settle the Moon and Mars. ing.

And company founder and CEO Elon Musk believes Starship will go even further in the future. He recently said that a “bigger and more advanced” version of the rocket would eventually be launched on an interstellar mission.

More test flights are needed for Starship to move toward the ambitious future planned, and Flight 4 won't aim to be a huge leap forward over its predecessor, Shotwell said. Told.

“I don't think we're going to deploy a satellite on our next flight,” he said at a press conference. “Things are still being traded, but I think we're going to really focus on getting reentry right and successfully landing these things where we want them to land.”

