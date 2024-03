Revolutionizing produce retail with Gen AI

Breakthrough innovations announced at World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit

ADDISON, Texas, March 20, 2024–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Technology consulting firm Headstorm recently announced its latest innovations at the esteemed World Agritech Innovation Summit in San Francisco. We announced a certain AGPILOT. This cutting-edge product is a generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI)-powered app that aims to revolutionize the produce retail sector and is a significant departure from Headstorm's traditional role as a service provider.

AGPILOT is committed to redefining the relationship between agronomists and growers, increasing productivity and efficiency for both. AGPILOT will become the “north star” for the agricultural retail industry, increasing profits and reducing agronomist turnover for companies that implement AGPILOT.

Central to AGPILOT's capabilities is the use of Gen AI to seamlessly integrate grower-agronomist interactions with vast amounts of both public and private data. Leveraging sources such as Microsoft's ADMA solution for public data and proprietary data repositories developed by agricultural retailers, AGPILOT transforms raw information into actionable insights in real time. AGPILOT enables agronomists to work more efficiently and effectively by automating research tasks and integrating relevant data.

The potential use cases for AGPILOT are endless, providing opportunities for continuous improvement as the underlying machine learning model evolves and responses are optimized for maximum efficiency. Headstorm CEO Lawrence King emphasized the product's adaptability, saying: “We have already refined many use cases based on feedback from real agronomists across many regions and crop types. We believe in contributing to the agricultural economy. ”

In summary, AGPILOT represents a pioneering advance at the intersection of technology and agriculture, promising to reshape industry dynamics and drive sustainable growth. With Headstorm leading the way with its innovative Gen AI solution, the future of produce retail is poised for an unprecedented transformation.

Headstorm is a comprehensive technology consultancy with unrivaled expertise and first-hand knowledge of the agriculture industry. Headstorm leverages our deep understanding of the competitive landscape across acres, disciplines, and animal sectors to deliver actionable technology roadmaps that bridge the gap between strategy and execution.

From start to execution, Headstorm helps you leverage your strengths, mitigate your weaknesses, and turn technology into an unfair advantage. To explore the possibilities of Headstorm, visit headstorm.com/agpilot.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240319689402/en/

contact address

Lawrence King, Headstorm CEO, email: [email protected]

