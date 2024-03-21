Defense Innovation Unit Could Get Big Funding Increase in Spending Bill





As the Defense Innovation Directorate takes a more central role in the Department of Defense's innovation ecosystem, Congress is proposing to increase funding to each organization by nearly $800 million in fiscal year 2024.

The House and Senate Appropriations Committees on March 21 increased funding for the DIU from $191 million enacted last year to $983 million across multiple accounts that support the unit, 2024. Announced a compromise bill for the fiscal year's defense spending bill.

Lawmakers said in a report attached to the bill that the Department of Defense continues to prioritize fostering innovation and capability development. This agreement supports these priorities and takes steps to quickly translate innovation efforts into on-the-ground capabilities.

The House is scheduled to vote on the bill on Friday.

DIU was established in 2015 to bring more commercial technology into the Department of Defense. His role has gone from focusing on partnerships and proving the value Silicon Valley startups bring to national security to now leading efforts within the Department of Defense to bring their technology into the field at scale. has grown to.

Since its founding, the organization has struggled to gain buy-in from Pentagon leaders and appropriate funding. Things started to change last year when Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin elevated the DIU to report directly to his office and appointed former Apple executive Doug Beck to head the unit.

Mr. Beck currently serves as Vice Chair of the Innovation Steering Group, where he oversees the Department of Defense's efforts to rapidly deploy technology to address high-need operational problems. He also chairs a separate Defense Innovation Working Group, and DIU plays a key role in Replicator, an effort to field thousands of drones over two years and develop processes to rapidly deliver capabilities to military users. is fulfilled.

Congress recognizes the growing importance of these organizations. The House Appropriations and Defense Subcommittee, led by Chairman Ken Calvert, R-Calif., proposed creating a hedge portfolio consisting of innovative off-the-shelf systems such as satellites, drones and agile communication nodes. His subcommittee approved $1 billion for the effort and gave management authority to the DIU.

The compromise proposal replaces that language and slightly reduces the funding requested. Also removed was a proposal that would have required each service to appoint a non-traditional innovation enterprise leader responsible for working with commercial industry partners and guiding projects within the service.

The final bill would require each service secretary to identify organizations with a demonstrated ability to partner with commercial entities and develop a plan and process for how that agency will leverage innovation initiatives across the Department of Defense. is required.

It also asks the DIU to provide details about the additional staffing, infrastructure and powers it will need to carry out its new role. Lawmakers also are seeking information about the organization's 2024 program and evaluations from military participants on the Defense Innovation Task Force.

To this last point, this bill emphasizes the importance of collaboration between the Office of the Secretary of Defense and the military services, and the decision-making authority that empowers organizations best equipped to reliably deliver capabilities to domestic users. It emphasizes the importance of delegating. field.

The bill requires the pursuit of innovation to enhance, not undermine, sound financial, procurement, technical, and management best practices that are essential to delivering capabilities to warfighters on time and on budget. It has said. This requires efficient collaboration between requirements owners, acquisition personnel, audit organizations, and other stakeholders.

Courtney Albon is a space and emerging technology reporter for C4ISRNET. She has been covering the U.S. military since 2012 with a focus on the Air Force and Space Force. She reported on some of the Department of Defense's most important acquisition, budget, and policy challenges.

