Introducing Omega x Swatch Snoopy Moon Swatch





The relationship between Snoopy and Omega is long established and this version of the hugely successful Swatch collaboration is the most popular model, especially since this is not the Moonshine Gold Moonswatch version, but a proper new version. There is a high possibility that it will be. It seems like every time a new, little gimmick is released, there's an ever-increasing amount of groaning that echoes throughout the enthusiast space, says watch site Time+Tide of one watch that arrived just in time for Switzerland's National Day. I wrote about the release. No such criticism can be made when it comes to Mission to Moon Phase.

However, this also means that those waiting for the low-priced Swatch Snoopy Speedmaster will once again have to be prepared to queue at some Swatch stores, as it won't be available for purchase online like other models. Masu.

Initially, the Moonswatch was considered for sale online, but even Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek Jr. did not rule out the possibility of a post-launch release. Ask us in four months if e-commerce can play a role, he told WIRED in July 2022. Probably so. I don't know. Almost two years later, the Moonswatch is no longer sold new online, and it seems unlikely that it will ever be.

Omega and Snoopy's space connection comes from the NASA Silver Snoopy Award. The award is a silver lapel pin that was first presented to him in 1968 for outstanding achievements related to flight safety and mission success. On Apollo 13, the Speedmaster played a critical role as a backup for equipment that broke during the mission, allowing Jack Swigert to time the critical 14-second burn of his rocket's engine, allowing for a safe return. In response, Omega was awarded the Silver Snoopy in 1970. To the earth.

But it wasn't until 2003 that Omega created the first of its Snoopy Speedmaster series, celebrating the brand's space travel heritage.

Watch specialist and WIRED contributor Tim Barber, interviewed by WIRED in January when news of the Snoopy Moon Swatch first broke, said such a model was inevitable. Barber said it was only a matter of time before Snoopy was adopted. In fact, surprisingly, in the first release there was no Snoopy version, which of course was a must-have Moonswatch.

MoonSwatch Mission to Moonphase will be available at select Swatch stores starting March 26th. And like the entire Moonswatch collection, it appears that only one watch can be purchased per person, per day, per Swatch store.

