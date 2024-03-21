1.8 million UK government-funded transport innovation





A number of new concepts at the intersection of transport and innovation, such as self-driving parcel delivery boats, have received investment from the UK Government's Future Transport Fund.

Anthony Brown, Minister for Decarbonisation, Aviation and Technology, today announced the 41 winning projects in the 2023 Transport Research and Innovation Grant (TRIG) competition. The two will share more than 1.8 million.

The TRIG scheme supports companies and academics working on innovative ideas in the early stages of research. In operation for 10 years, to date he has funded over 400 companies and provided over 14 million in investments.

This year, a total of 83% of successful projects were located outside London and 56% outside the wider South East region, with Scotland-based University of Strathclyde being the winner.

A Scottish University project is working to use data analysis to identify ideal locations for heavy electric vehicle charging infrastructure across Scotland, supporting the industry’s transition to electricity.

Another RAD Propulsion project involves creating a prototype self-driving boat to deliver Last Blue Mile parcels on Britain's waterways, with the aim of reducing road congestion and emissions and improving air quality. We are aiming for

Meanwhile, a project by tech company Openspace is looking at how AI tools can be used to tackle disruptions at train stations, with algorithms that optimize passenger flow and improve the passenger experience. Masu.

This year's plan focused on a range of challenges, including the decarbonization of airports, local transport and maritime, AI, digital twins, the future of connectivity and the future of freight, among others.

Commenting on the intersection of transport and innovation, and the new funding, Minister Anthony Brown said: At the dawn of a new era in transportation, AI is harnessing historic waterways to transport cargo in self-driving boats that could help tackle universal challenges like station overcrowding and road congestion. Deliver.

These incredibly exciting initiatives represent the best of British innovation and demonstrate how British businesses, with government funding, are leading the way in this sector, creating jobs and boosting the economy. I am.

Erica Lewis, chief executive of Connected Places Catapult, the UK innovation accelerator for cities and transport, which is jointly delivering the grants, added: Transport Research and Innovation Grants. The money will support high-potential innovators developing fresh ideas to tackle some of the UK's most pressing transport challenges.

Grants are being awarded to projects across the country covering many modes of transport, with some recipients looking at how technology developed in one sector can be transferred to others .

In addition to funding, all 41 projects will receive specialist business support from the Connected Places Catapult to help them realize their commercial potential.

