Today's TSA Innovation Task Force Trial Curie Technologies petiteC Security Asset Monitoring Software





In an effort to revolutionize the way security equipment is managed and maintained, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Innovation Task Force partners with Curie Technologies to test innovative asset monitoring software petiteC across operational airport environments. It is in operation. This collaboration, facilitated by TSA's Innovation Task Force, represents an important step toward modernizing enterprise asset management and compliance activities in the security space.

Unlike traditional asset and maintenance management solutions that typically cater to a single group of users, PetiteC is designed to meet the unique needs of your security domain. It provides a sophisticated platform that automates security-specific quality assurance and compliance practices, thereby connecting various stakeholders within the security ecosystem through a universal tag system and shared data.

Anne Marie Pellerin, CEO and co-founder of Curie Technologies and strategic advisor to GTSC, expressed pride that TSA selected petiteC for operational testing. She is “proud to have been selected by TSA to demonstrate Petit C in an operational airport environment,” Pellerin said. She highlighted that there are distinct challenges in managing security equipment compared to non-security assets such as gym equipment. “Our software solution petiteC helps TSA and carriers around the world improve efficiency in the asset management space by connecting ecosystem stakeholders and enabling easily scalable digital quality assurance practices. It has the potential to reduce risk,” Pellerin added.

TSA's interest in petiteC supports the agency's commitment to leveraging innovative technology to enhance its operations. The exploration of advanced data management solutions like petiteC could lead to significant improvements in how the TSA oversees its extensive inventory of security equipment and establish a new standard for asset management in the aviation security field.

By integrating petiteC's asset monitoring capabilities, TSA aims to streamline asset management processes and ensure security equipment operates seamlessly and efficiently. This pilot project not only demonstrates TSA's proactive approach to innovation, but also highlights the growing importance of digital solutions in effectively managing complex security operations. As TSA and Curie Technologies continue to work together, we can expect to see the potential for transformative changes in security equipment management and compliance practices, with an impact that could extend far beyond airport security.

Matt Seldon, BSc, is an editor at HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analysis. Matt holds a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales, UK. His diverse work experience includes positions in the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities in various companies in the private sector. Since first entering the workforce, he has written and edited various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes. Throughout his career, Matt has run a variety of promotional and educational-themed social media campaigns on platforms such as Google, Microsoft, Facebook, and LinkedIn. His educational campaigns focus on topics such as philanthropic volunteerism in the public sector and personal financial goals.

