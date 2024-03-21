Microsoft's AI power play is bad news for innovation





Microsoft on Tuesday announced the creation of a consumer artificial intelligence division called Microsoft AI, led by Mustafa Suleiman. This is not just a symbolic or organizational move, but a sign of something that should have been evident long ago. In the race for generative artificial intelligence, there is only room for giant companies to lead and shape the market according to their discretion. The public can only conclude: “Brace yourself for disappointment.”

Mr. Suleiman will report directly to CEO Satya Nadella and will be responsible for expanding the company's artificial intelligence products for personal and business consumers, including the writing assistant Copilot, the Bing search engine, and the Edge web browser.

He is a talented entrepreneur who founded the artificial intelligence lab DeepMind in 2010 and moved to Google after the company was acquired by Google in 2014. Following years of scandals and allegations about his rebellious management practices, Mr. Suleiman left his Google job in 2022 to found a new artificial intelligence company. Company – Inflection AI. He is working with this company, another young company that has emerged to break away from the giants' policies, to build and design artificial intelligence products for the public good. He wants to compete unhindered with OpenAI. I planned.

There is now zero left from the two young and idealistic companies. This is because no matter how talented Suleiman and his OpenAI people are, the ways in which they seek to develop in this field are limited by the financial and computational power required in the field. .

2023 was filled with headlines about huge investments in the field of generative artificial intelligence. Among others, OpenAI raised his $10 billion from Microsoft in January, and Inflection AI raised his $1.5 billion in June (in which he also participated from Microsoft). . With the rapid growth of several young companies, some argued that the landscape of the technology world would definitely change and that smaller companies would rise up and challenge the giants. Less cautious people assumed a complex but inevitable process of replacement of small and large companies, while more cautious people assumed a parallel development of a new arena of giant companies. The third option was less talked about. Innovations are acquired or replicated by large corporations, and small start-ups are excluded from competition. And that's what happened.

Inaccurate and false products

The large sums of money raised over the past year are small compared to the needs on the ground. It costs hundreds of millions of dollars or more to train language models at the speed and quality that allows developers to lead in this field. By some estimates, it costs OpenAI more than $500,000 per day just to operate ChatGPT. It is presumed that the company did not deny it. In addition to operational capital, there is also capital for long-term support to stave off the disasters that characterize the field of generative artificial intelligence, such as products that produce inaccurate, false, delusional, and racist products. there is. Public image disasters that small startups can't handle or complex product failures that make it difficult to turn a model into a mature product for business.

These complexities are so pressing that in 2019, OpenAI moved away from its “public interest” model and brought on Microsoft as a major investor, relying not only on its massive funding but also on its Azure cloud and computing infrastructure. Did. And now they bring in Inflection AI, which was founded two years before him and does more or less the same thing, only much worse. With this move, Inflexion has literally emptied its human capital, turning it from a rival to a “studio.”

Microsoft is not alone in its greedy approach to talent and competition. Along with hiring, acquisitions, mergers and partnerships occurred throughout the year. For example, Apple entered into a partnership with Google to use its model Gemini. To ensure it wouldn't be left behind, Amazon built a platform that hosts small artificial intelligence companies, including Israel's AI21, in exchange for its own computing power. This is how the technology sector works. If the giants cannot compete with and acquire innovative startups, there is no doubt that they will go all out to acquire talent and leverage their customer base and large amounts of data. . To stay ahead of the curve and lead in areas we didn't know how to develop on our own. This is not good news for the sector or for us, the users, who long for the magical future we were promised.

2 View gallery

Mustafa Suleiman.

(Photo: Reuters/Brendan McDiarmid/File Photo)

Tech giants typically claim that their size is an advantage, explaining to regulators and lawmakers that only scale can help in the global fight for technological supremacy, but when it comes to innovation. In other words, big companies are where good ideas get lost. Because, contrary to what they usually claim, regulation (against them) is what stifles innovation, and in reality, big money does it much faster.

Google has Google Maps, Facebook has Instagram, Microsoft has PowerPoint, and Apple has Shazam. However, none of these inventions came from the companies themselves, but rather from small, creative startups that the companies acquired or copied. They may claim to be innovative, but in reality they are simply buying all the innovative products on the market and adding some of them to existing products. These are trends, not anecdotes.

For example, a study published in January by the University of Texas found that developments by startups lead to more subsequent inventions than those developed by large corporations. Another study published in April by researchers at the University of Chicago and the U.S. Census Bureau found that entrepreneurs who join large companies are likely to earn more compensation than those hired by younger companies. It was also found that little innovation was produced. Quantitative research shows that large companies primarily work on improving innovative products developed by young companies. The most powerful and profitable corporations in human history are mired in innovation stagnation and are seduced by monopolistic behavior.

A February study from Princeton University actually listed the stages of giant stranglehold. First, collect information about startups that have the potential to develop disruptive technologies and reduce competition by investing in or partnering with those companies. The next step is to use competitive products to cut off resources (such as big data) from competitors and work with regulators to pass regulations that allow large companies to comply but crush smaller competitors. It's something to do. Finally, buy out all the companies that resist and survive. These trends are especially pernicious when they overlap with the field of artificial intelligence, paving the way for public disappointment.

Two years after artificial intelligence promised us a brave new world, we're actually heading towards a Google vs. Microsoft duopoly. These two companies will not only dominate the space with their models and cloud, but will also become the primary source for new and innovative startups to build applications. Unfortunately, since the model itself is disappointing, it's safe to assume that many new apps will be similarly disappointing. In the future, we can only hope that more talented entrepreneurs will leave the giants and try their hand at product development without a lot of money.

