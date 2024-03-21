Samsung 2024 TV and audio products now available for pre-order





2024 lineup heralds a new era of Samsung AI TV and audio

Samsung Electronics America today officially opened pre-orders for its 2024 TV and audio lineup with powerful AI-powered features. This includes the latest Samsung Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, OLED, and The Frame, as well as the all-new Music Frame, a customizable speaker that lets you play your favorite music while framing your favorite photos. Masu.

The latest TV innovations are powered by the enhanced Samsung AI processor, upgrading every moment to deliver cutting-edge picture quality and audio, along with premium features only Samsung can offer and enhanced connectivity with SmartThings3. To do.

Starting today, when you pre-order an eligible new 2024 Samsung TV, you'll also get a 65 Crystal UHD TV. Pre-order 1Plus, Music Frame and get a $50 credit toward future purchases on Samsung.com. You can also earn $50 in credits for every Music Frame you purchase!2

As the No. 1 TV brand in the world for 18 consecutive years, Samsung is constantly pushing the boundaries of innovation, said James Fischler, senior vice president of home entertainment at Samsung Electronics America.

Our 2024 TV and audio products will redefine your home entertainment experience. Incredible upscaling makes your favorite content look and sound better than its lower-resolution counterpart. And that's not all. With advanced connectivity, Samsung scales up every moment, from hosting a party, working out, and getting ready for the day to saving energy.

Samsung Neo QLED 8K: Upgrade every moment with the best 8K TV ever

Samsung Neo QLED 8K(QN900D) offers the most premium viewing experience ever. With its unique Infinity Air design, the TV stand boasts a unique mirror effect that appears to be floating. At just 12.9 mm4 deep, it's also the thinnest 8K TV on the market. The image reaches every corner of the TV, giving you an even wider field of view.

Powered by the new NQ8 AI Gen3 processor, this TV is twice as fast as its predecessor with 8x more neural networks powering innovative AI features such as 8K AI Upscaling Pro3 and AI Motion Enhancer Pro . result? Everything on the screen appears in lifelike detail.

QN900D (65 – 85) MSRP starting at $4,999 QN800D (65 – 85) MSRP starting at $3,499 Samsung Neo QLED 4K: Enjoy a powerful, cinematic 4K experience

Samsung Neo QLED 4K (QN90D) upscales your screen to beautiful 4K and delivers crisp details with the updated NQ4 AI Gen 2 processor.

It comes with built-in AI features like Real Depth Enhancer Pro and AI customization mode that lets you adjust image settings based on what you're looking at. Additionally, with Active Voice Amplifier Pro, the Neo QLED 4K Series can emphasize important sound effects such as dialogue and eerie footsteps so they sound exactly as the director intended and can be delivered using Dolby Atmos sound.

QN90D (43 – 98) starting at MSRP $1,499 QN85D (55 – 85) starting at MSRP $1,399 OLED: Delivers the industry's first OLED glare-free 6 experience with S95D

Samsung is the fastest growing OLED TV brand and continues its momentum with a new portfolio that offers bold contrast, vibrant colors and better brightness.

The flagship S95D is the first OLED TV with OLED glare-free technology, so you can enjoy the best viewing experience in bright or dark rooms. OLED Glare Free reduces reflections while maintaining contrast and color accuracy. In fact, the S95D has been color verified by industry-leading color experts Pantone, and these displays offer OLED HDR Pro for stronger brightness and even richer contrast.

S95D (55 – 77) starting at MSRP $2,599 S90D (55 – 65) starting at MSRP $1,999 Frame: Refresh TV when on, art when off

The diversity of Samsung TV's lineup means there's a TV to suit every taste, style and aesthetic. That's especially true for our best-selling lifestyle TV, The Frame.

The 2024 series has been revamped with new features like Pantone Art Validated Colors, which makes every piece of art look even more realistic. We've also introduced a new art streaming feature that lets you sample Art Stores' diverse collection of 20 hand-picked free artworks every month. What's more, The Frame is energy efficient in Art Mode and automatically adjusts the refresh rate so you can enjoy high-quality art while saving energy. 7

Music Frame: Turn on your audio and enjoy your style anytime

New for 2024 is Music Frame, the world's first customizable and personalized wireless speaker with a built-in IoT hub. A completely new category of audio, this speaker looks like a picture frame and blends beautifully into any interior.

Easily swap and display photos or printed images, or mount and set up on the included stand.

Music Frame is compatible with Samsung Q-Symphony technology, so you get a seamlessly tuned audio experience when paired with your 2024 Samsung TV. You can use it as a subwoofer or pair two Music Frames together for a home theater system. Or simply use it as a standalone Bluetooth or WiFi speaker. There are endless ways to customize your listening experience.

